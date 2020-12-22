Elche Vs Osasuna Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Preview

Elche square off against Osasuna in their upcoming La Liga match tonight. Slated to be played at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero, tonight's La Liga fixture will kick off at 10:00 PM IST. Let’s have a look into the Elche vs Osasuna live stream, Elche vs Osasuna prediction among other details of the upcoming match.

The team will train tomorrow from 10 a.m. at Tajonar to prepare the match against Elche on Tuesday. #OsasunaNuncaSeRinde 👊 pic.twitter.com/DxeGhZU9pZ — C. A. OSASUNA (@caosasuna_en) December 19, 2020

Elche are dangerously close to the relegation zone as the newly-promoted team sit at the 16th position in the LaLiga standings. Jorge Almiron‘s men have won just three of their 12 LaLiga games while drawing five and losing four. Currently on par with Deportivo Alaves and 18th-placed Real Valladiod, Elche are just a single point above the relegation zone. They will surely aim to gather three points tonight which could potentially see them leapfrog to the 11th position depending on other outcomes of Matchday 15. Their last LaLiga outing saw Elche suffer a heavy 3-1 defeat at the hands of table-toppers Athletico de Madrid on Saturday.

Also Read Valencia Vs Sevilla Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Preview

Osasuna too had a disastrous start to their LaLiga campaign. Currently, the Basque side sit at the bottom of the barrel, ranked 20th in Laliga standings. They have lost four consecutive games and are winless in their last seven outings. However, with 11 points to their name, a win tonight will take them out of the relegation zone thanks to the narrow point difference between relegation-threatened teams this season.

Elche vs Osasuna team news

Osasuna will miss centre-back Aridane Hernández as the defender was sent off against Villarreal. Juan Manuel Perez, Lucas Torro, and Chimy Avila will also remain unavailable for Osauna’s trip to Elche.

Los Franjiverdes will be missing Guido Carrillo, who remains sidelined due to his injury. Apart from him, Elche have a fully fit squad available for selection. However, we expect head Coach Jorge Almirón to not make any major changes to his team’s starting 11 for tonight's match.

Also Read LaLiga Chief Tebas Slams Real Madrid President Perez For Supporting European Super League

How to watch Elche vs Osasuna live stream in India?

There will be no live telecast of Elche vs Osasuna in India. However, fans can still watch Elche vs Osasuna live stream on Facebook on the official LaLiga page. Fans can also follow the Twitter handles of both teams for live scores and other match updates.

Also Read Barcelona Presidential Candidate Font Promises Xavi's Return Or 'free' Season Tickets

Elche vs Osasuna Prediction

Booth relegation-threatened teams have an opportunity to get out of trouble as they face each other tonight. We predict a staple 1-1 draw as both the teams will likely cancel each other out.

Prediction: Elche 1-1 Osasuna

Also Read Marcus Thuram BANNED For 5 Games For Spitting In Opponent’s Face After Heated Argument