Marcus Rashford Calls For A Rematch After Losing To Jadon Sancho In FIFA 20

Jadon Sancho got the better of his English counterpart Marcus Rashford in the first round of the team's "Football's Staying Home Cup". The stars are participating in an online FIFA 20 competition while motivating their followers to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho was up against Marcus Rashford in the first round and the Manchester United striker ended up on the losing side. The defeat didn't go well with Rashford as he called for a 'rematch' with the Dortmund winger.

Coronavirus lockdown: Marcus Rashford calls for a 'Rematch' against Jadon Sancho in FIFA 20

Jadon Sancho won the game 2-1 despite trailing by a goal created by the in-game version of the Borussia Dortmund winger, his cross finding Marcus Rashford, controlled by Marcus Rashford and slotted in. "Oh, Jadon Sancho to Marcus Rashford! Sanch is under pressure right now," Marcus Rashford said on camera. "Oh my lord, I know you're sweating." However, Sancho scored the equaliser through Rashford himself and then slotted a winner through Raheem Sterling.

"I threw the game away, man," Rashford said, before adding: "You know what? I'm going to play you again. I'm going to go back to the drawing board and play you later." Jadon Sancho reached the final eight of the competition with a win over Marcus Rashford.

Coronavirus lockdown: Jadon Sancho's comeback in FIFA 20

From 1-0 down to 2-1 up!@Sanchooo10 is heading into the last eight with a win against @MarcusRashford. What a game 👏#FootballsStayingHome pic.twitter.com/8sBjBcLfde — England (@England) April 10, 2020

