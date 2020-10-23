Indian Football Team's Ranking Improves, Men In Blue Climb Up To 108th

The Indian football team has moved up by one place in the latest FIFA rankings published on Thursday. India have returned to their 108th spot in the rankings, having dropped one spot last month. The change in the ranking comes despite Igor Stimac's side having not played a single international game since November last year.

India FIFA ranking: Men in Blue rise to 108th, one spot up from previous ranking

According to FIFA's latest rankings, India have climbed to 108th, a ranking which they had held from November 2019 to July 2020 before the drop last month. The Indian football team have 1187 points, which haven't built on since the last update. Sunil Chhetri and co last played against Oman in the World Cup qualifiers, having lost 1-0 away from home to Oman.

Igor Stimac's side are currently winless in their World Cup Qualifying group, having drawn three and lost two of their five matches so far. While international football has begun in Europe, it is still a work in progress in Asia amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

We have moved up one position to 108 in the latest FIFA men's rankings. #indianfootball pic.twitter.com/gmND0BHI59 — football news india (@fni) October 22, 2020

The other updates on the FIFA rankings see Belgium, France, Brazil, England and Portugal retain their top five spots on the list. 2010 World Cup winners Spain leapfrogged Uruguay in sixth, while Argentina's strong form saw them pip Croatia to 8th. Denmark moved three places up to 13, above 2014 World Cup champions Germany and Nations League finalists the Netherlands. '

Senegal are the top-ranked African nation and are 21st in the rankings, followed by Tunisia and Algeria. Mexico and Italy are 11th and 12th respectively, while the United States are placed at 22nd with 1542 points.

The Indian football team is not expected to be in action for a fair while amidst the pandemic. Sunil Chhetri and co are slated to play an away friendly against Tajikistan on March 31 next year, but no venue for the same has been announced. Indian international footballers will all return to action in the upcoming Indian Super League, set to begin next month.

The ISL is set to be played behind closed doors in bubble environments created to ensure the safety of the players. While a start date of November 20 has been announced, the ISL is yet to release the fixtures list for the same.

