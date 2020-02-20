Erling Haaland Turns Into A Meme After His INCREDIBLE Sprint Vs PSG: Watch

With every passing week, Erling Haaland continues to enhance his reputation as one of the most potent attackers in the world. Haaland was on fire on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST) when he helped Borussia Dortmund beat French giants Paris Saint-Germain 2-1. Haaland scored both of Dortmund's goals in the match and the second one was particularly impressive. The 19-year-old drove a powerful strike and left Keylor Navas with no chance of stopping it.

Erling Haaland goals: Check out his stunner vs PSG

Erling Haaland sprint: Overnight meme?

With 39 goals in just 29 appearances, Erling Haaland has already established himself as one of the best strikers this season. However, Haaland is not making the rounds of the internet for his goalscoring exploits. It's rather for his incredible sprint against PSG.

During the first half of the match, Haaland stunned practically everybody in the stadium with his impressive pace to get from one end of the pitch to the other. After the game, it was reported that Erling Haaland completed 60 metres in just 6.64 seconds.

The 60-metre world record is currently held by US sprinter Christian Coleman. He covered the distance in 6.34 seconds.

🇳🇴 Erling Håland completed a 60-meter sprint yesterday against PSG in 6.64 seconds 😱🚀



6.64 SECONDS. The world record is 6.34 seconds. This kid is absolutely rapid, he’s technically great and a clinical finisher. Scary talent.⚡ pic.twitter.com/A5kIRwyGNC — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) February 19, 2020

Norwegian outlet TV 2 Sport found the perfect way to celebrate their prodigy's recent feat by turning Haaland into a meme (literally). The hilarious video posted by the Norwegian broadcasters saw Haaland challenging and even beating Usain Bolt. Haaland even gets to challenge young Forrest Gump (a fictional character) in a one-on-one race.

Erling Haaland memes: You can check out the hilarious video here:

Kan du løpe som Erling Braut Haaland? We don't think so! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/i8puYDVm1p — TV 2 Sporten (@2sporten) February 19, 2020

Erling Haaland's Dortmund move a success already?

The 19-year-old joined Dortmund in a reported £17 million deal from Red Bull Salzburg in January. He has already scored 11 times in seven appearances for the German side. The joint-top scorer in Champions League is currently showing no signs of stopping. What more can Haaland do? It'll be interesting to see in the coming years.

