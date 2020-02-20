The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Erling Haaland Turns Into A Meme After His INCREDIBLE Sprint Vs PSG: Watch

Football News

Erling Haaland has turned into a meme after his incredible sprint against PSG during their Champions League tie. Check out the video and his incredible stats.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Erling Haaland

With every passing week, Erling Haaland continues to enhance his reputation as one of the most potent attackers in the world. Haaland was on fire on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST) when he helped Borussia Dortmund beat French giants Paris Saint-Germain 2-1. Haaland scored both of Dortmund's goals in the match and the second one was particularly impressive. The 19-year-old drove a powerful strike and left Keylor Navas with no chance of stopping it. 

Also Read | Erling Haaland Slams Reports Claiming Manchester United Move Failed Over High Wage Demands

Erling Haaland goals: Check out his stunner vs PSG

 

Also Read | Erling Haaland Emulates Cristiano Ronaldo's Diet, Reveals Father Alf-Inge Haaland

Erling Haaland sprint: Overnight meme?

With 39 goals in just 29 appearances, Erling Haaland has already established himself as one of the best strikers this season. However, Haaland is not making the rounds of the internet for his goalscoring exploits. It's rather for his incredible sprint against PSG.

During the first half of the match, Haaland stunned practically everybody in the stadium with his impressive pace to get from one end of the pitch to the other. After the game, it was reported that Erling Haaland completed 60 metres in just 6.64 seconds. 

The 60-metre world record is currently held by US sprinter Christian Coleman. He covered the distance in 6.34 seconds.

Norwegian outlet TV 2 Sport found the perfect way to celebrate their prodigy's recent feat by turning Haaland into a meme (literally). The hilarious video posted by the Norwegian broadcasters saw Haaland challenging and even beating Usain Bolt. Haaland even gets to challenge young Forrest Gump (a fictional character) in a one-on-one race. 

Also Read | Erling Haaland Scores Absolute Beauty As Dortmund Edge Past PSG 2-1; Watch Video

Erling Haaland memes: You can check out the hilarious video here:

 

Erling Haaland's Dortmund move a success already?

The 19-year-old joined Dortmund in a reported £17 million deal from Red Bull Salzburg in January. He has already scored 11 times in seven appearances for the German side. The joint-top scorer in Champions League is currently showing no signs of stopping. What more can Haaland do? It'll be interesting to see in the coming years. 

Also Read | Erling Haaland Sets New Bundesliga Record After Scoring 8 Goals In His First Five Games

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TAJINDER BAGGA TAKES ON TEJ PRATAP
PARROT MIMICS HUMAN LAUGHTER
DEVENDRA FADNAVIS GRANTED BAIL
SUSHIL MODI HITS OUT AT KISHOR
WHOSE BOWLING ACTION BEST?
SC ORDERS RELIEF FOR ANSAL BROTHERS