Explained: Why Can Manchester City Players Can't Wear Champions League Winners’ Badge?

Manchester City defeated Inter Milan 1-0 to lift their maiden Champions League title in Istanbul. Rodri's finish from outside of the box proved to be the winner as Pep Guardiola finally delivered a much-coveted European success in the blue part of Manchester. They also became the second English team to claim a continental treble.

City's Champions League triumph won't help them in securing a badge of the famous trophy on their shirt. The European champions will not be able to add the badge of honour next season as UEFA do have a stipulated rule when it comes to adding the badge on the jersey.

Read More: Watch - Rodri's goal in UEFA Champions league final that led to Man City's maiden title

Why Manchester City won't have the Champions League badge on their shirt

A team need to win the Champions League on five occasions or three times in a row. Only a handful of teams have that badge displayed on their shirt and in England, only Liverpool have the the luxury of wearing it. Apart from Jurgen KIopp's side Ajax, Bayern Munich, AC Milan, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid also flaunt their jersey.Guardiola feel they were destined to win the game as the UCL final is always a tough game.

The Manchester City manager further said:

Read More: 'Champions of Europe': Football world reacts as Manchester City achieves historic 'Treble'

I feel tired, calm, satisfied of course. This trophy is so difficult to win. They were really good. They bring you up, link really well, keep it and then run for the other side. It was a question of being patient, I said at half-time, last time we were one down in Porto. Now it's 0-0. You have to be lucky, this competition is like that, Ederson's save at the end, maybe Phil scores a second. This competition is a coin. It was written in the stars I think, we did it.

So Manchester City will have to record a hat trick of UCL titles or need to win the title four more times to be able to add that badge on their shirt. City weren't in their usual fluent role as Inter did manage to restrict themselves by cutting their supply line off. Erling Haaland had a disappointing day on the pitch while Kevin De Bruyne had to leave due to an injury.