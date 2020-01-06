Watch Jurgen Klopp's Priceless Reaction To Curtis Jones' Screamer Against Everton

Liverpool defeated Everton in their FA Cup clash with a 1-0 scoreline. Curtis Jones scored for the Reds in the 71st minute to ensure that Jurgen Klopp’s side eased past the third round of the tournament. The player’s goal has now become a talking point among football fans.

Curtis Jones scored the only goal for Liverpool

Curtis Jones scored a curling goal from outside the box to give a much-needed lead for Jurgen Klopp. He received the ball from Divock Origi just outside the box. This marked his first senior goal for Liverpool. The goal against Everton meant new records for the 18-year-old. The player became the youngest to score ever in the Merseyside derby. He scored at a young age of 18 years and 340 days.

Curtis Jones started for his boyhood club Liverpool, being one of the nine changes that Jurgen Klopp had made in the line-up. Jones spoke about his goal for the club stating that he strives to take every opportunity that he gets in every game. He asserted that he will always try to give his best for the team, something that he tried to do against Everton. He said he was fortunate enough to top it off with a great goal. Klopp's reaction to the goal was priceless as the manager was all smiles after Jones' strike.

Jurgen Klopp praised Takumi Minamino

Jurgen Klopp fielded a fairly young side against Everton, with Liverpool’s most recent signing Takumi Minamino starting for the Reds. The manager was visibly impressed by the youngster’s display, describing his performance as super outstanding. He also asserted that Minamino was exactly the player they had wanted and wished for. The player was however subbed off in the 70th minute for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Liverpool will next play against Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool are currently having a great campaign in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp’s side are dominating the league with 58 points. They have a 13-point lead over second-placed Leicester City. Liverpool will next play against Tottenham Hotspur on January 11, 2020.

