FRTZ Vs CRTH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Brazilian Serie A Game Preview

Fortaleza and Corinthians will come up against each other in the Arena Castelão in Brazilian Serie A. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, December 2 (Thursday, December 3 morning for Indian viewers) at 6:00 AM IST. Here's a look at our FRTZ vs CRTH Dream11 prediction, FRTZ vs CRTH Dream11 team and the probable FRTZ vs CRTH playing 11.

FRTZ vs CRTH live: FRTZ vs CRTH Dream11 prediction and preview

Fortaleza are ninth on the table, while their opponents Corinthians are 11th in the table after 23 games. Both teams, however, are the same on points with a goal difference of six separating the two teams. Based on current form and performances, our FRTZ vs CRTH match prediction is a close contest between two teams that sit level on points in the Brazilian Serie A table.

Hoje começa dezembro, Fiel. Diferente das outras temporadas, o último mês do ano é repleto de compromissos dentro de campo, com jogos importantes! PRA CIMA, CORINTHIANS! 👊💪⚫⚪ Veja mais -> https://t.co/uxWTecu7Tc



📷 Bruno Teixeira

#VaiCorinthians pic.twitter.com/k3Ojp5yXh2 — Corinthians (@Corinthians) December 1, 2020

Also Read | Krasnodar Vs Rennes Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Preview

FRTZ vs CRTH live: Fortaleza vs Corinthians Head-to-Head

The two sides have come up against each other on ten occasions in the past. Corinthians boast a great record having won eight of the ten games, while Fortaleza have managed only one win. One game between the two sides has ended in a draw.

🏆 Brasileiro Série A

#️⃣ FORxSCCP

🆚 @corinthians

🏟 Arena Leão 1918

⏰ 21h30

🎥: Premiere pic.twitter.com/KSd3BnipRv — Fortaleza EC ⭐️ (@FortalezaEC) December 2, 2020

Also Read | MUN Vs PSG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Preview

FRTZ vs CRTH Dream11 prediction: Probable FRTZ vs CRTH playing 11

Fortaleza probable 11 - Felipe Alves, Jackson de Souza, Tinga, Wanderson Santos Pereira, Bruno Ferreira Melo, Romarinho, Felipe, Juninho, Osvaldo Lourenço Filho, David Correa da Fonseca,

Corinthians probable 11 - Cássio Ramos, Lucas Piton, Fagner Conserva Lemos, Gil, Fábio Santos Romeu, Gabriel Girotto Franco, Víctor Cantillo, Jonathan Cafú, Luan Guilherme de Jesus Vieira, Xavier, Léo Natel

FRTZ vs CRTH live: Top picks for FRTZ vs CRTH Dream11 team

FRTZ vs CRTH live: Fortaleza top picks

Romarinho

Wellington Paulista

FRTZ vs CRTH live: Corinthians top picks

Léo Natel

Jonathan Cafú

Also Read | SEV Vs CHE Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Champions League Match Preview

FRTZ vs CRTH Dream11 prediction: FRTZ vs CRTH Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Felipe Alves

Defenders - Lucas Piton, Fagner, Tinga, Bruno Ferreira

Midfielders - Romarinho, Jonathan Cafú, Juninho, Víctor Cantillo

Forwards - Wellington Paulista (C), Léo Natel (VC)

Also Read | Juventus Vs Dynamo Kyiv Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Game Preview

Note: The above FRTZ vs CRTH Dream11 prediction, FRTZ vs CRTH Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The FRTZ vs CRTH Dream11 team and FRTZ vs CRTH Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Fortaleza Twitter