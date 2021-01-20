Fulham Vs Man United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

Title contenders Manchester United will lock horns against a struggling Fulham side on Wednesday night. The match will be played at Craven Cottage and will begin at 1:45 AM IST on Thursday, January 21. The game promises to be an exciting contest and fantasy football players will have a close eye on the clash. Here's how to watch Fulham vs Man United live stream, team news and our prediction.

Fulham vs Man United prediction and preview

Since their disappointing defeat to Arsenal at home, Manchester United have gone on a 12-game unbeaten run, propelling themselves to the top of the Premier League standings. The Red Devils have shown the ability to eke out wins and their form away from home has been spectacular to the say least, as they are yet to lose a game since their away defeat against Liverpool in 2020. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side settled for a 0-0 draw midweek at Anfield in a game where the Red Devils rued their missed chances which could have taken them six points clear of the defending champions.

Fulham, on the other hand, have had a difficult season since coming back to the Premier League, but Scott Parker's side has shown defensive resilience and improvement to fight for a stay in the league. Fulham are 18th in the league, and are four points off safety and will hope for an upset on Wednesday night. Before their defeat against Chelsea, Fulham drew five consecutive games, including those against the likes of Liverpool and a high-flying Southampton. Manchester United are favourites and should seal all three points unless Scott Parker's side can conjure something special.

Fulham vs Man United team news

Fulham will miss Antonee Robinson, who was sent off against Chelsea, and Joe Bryan is likely to be deployed on his behalf. Tom Cairney, Mario Lemina and Terence Kongolo are also unavailable, while captain Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are likely to make a comeback. Man United will look to shuffle their pack, with a FA Cup tie against Liverpool on the horizon. Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood, Eric Bailly and Alex Telles are all vying for a spot after missing the game against Liverpool, while Nemanja Matic is expected to return to the line-up.

Fulham vs Man United team news: Predicted line-ups

Fulham: Areola; Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo; Tete, Cordova-Reid, Reed, Anguissa, Bryan; Cavaleiro, Lookman

Man United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Cavani

How to watch Fulham vs Man United live stream?

In India, the Fulham vs Man United game will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports Select 2/HD (Thursday, 1:45 AM). The Fulham vs Man United live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams.

(Image Courtesy: Man United, Fulham Twitter)