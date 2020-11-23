GAL Vs KAY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Turkish Super Lig Live

Galatasaray will take the field to square off against Kayserispor Türk Telekom Stadium in Istanbul this week. The fixture will be played on Monday, November 23 at 10:00 pm IST. Here's a look at our GAL vs KAY Dream11 prediction, GAL vs KAY Dream11 team and the probable GAL vs KAY playing 11.

GAL vs KAY live: GAL vs KAY Dream11 prediction and preview

Galatasaray SK won three successive matches prior to the international break and will look to continue that run when action resumes. They sit third in the table and come up against a team that sits in the relegation zone having picked up a mere six points from seven games. Galatasaray SK's Ryan Babel, Omar Elabdellaoui and Arda Turan will miss out due to COVID-19 reasons while Radamel Falcao is doubtful for the game. Kayserispor have a new manager in Samet Aybaba and it will be interesting to see what the manager plans in terms of formation and shape.

GAL vs KAY live: Galatasaray SK vs Kayserispor Head-to-Head

The two sides have played each other 28 times. Galatasaray SK have won 17 of those while nine games have ended in draws. Kayserispor have managed only two wins. Galatasaray won 4-1 the last time the two sides met back in February.

GAL vs KAY Dream11 prediction: Probable GAL vs KAY playing 11

Galatasaray SK probable 11 - Okan Kocuk, Marcao, Martin Linnes, Christian Luyindama , Emre Taşdemir, Taylan Antalyalı, Omer Bayram, Younès Belhanda, Emre Akbaba, Sofiane Feghouli, Mbaye Diagne

Kayserispor probable 11 - Silviu Lung Jr, Dimitrios Kolovetsios, Miguel Lopes, Cristian Săpunaru, Aziz Behich, Aaron Lennon, Gustavo Campanharo, Zoran Kvrzic, Hasan Acar, Manuel Fernandes, Denis Alibec

GAL vs KAY live: Top picks for GAL vs KAY Dream11 team

GAL vs KAY live: Galatasaray SK top picks

Sofiane Feghouli

Marcao

GAL vs KAY live: Kayserispor top picks

Denis Alibec

Aaron Lennon

GAL vs KAY Dream11 prediction: GAL vs KAY Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Okan Kocuk

Defenders - Marcao, Emre Taşdemir, Miguel Lopes, Aziz Behich

Midfielders - Aaron Lennon (C), Gustavo Campanharo, Sofiane Feghouli, Younès Belhanda(VC)

Forwards - Denis Alibec, Mbaye Diagne

Note: The above GAL vs KAY Dream11 prediction, GAL vs KAY Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The GAL vs KAY Dream11 team and GAL vs KAY Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

