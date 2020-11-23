GAL Vs KAY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Turkish Super Lig Live

Quick links:
Galatasaray will take the field to square off against Kayserispor Türk Telekom Stadium in Istanbul this week. The fixture will be played on Monday, November 23 at 10:00 pm IST. Here's a look at our GAL vs KAY Dream11 prediction, GAL vs KAY Dream11 team and the probable GAL vs KAY playing 11.
Galatasaray SK won three successive matches prior to the international break and will look to continue that run when action resumes. They sit third in the table and come up against a team that sits in the relegation zone having picked up a mere six points from seven games. Galatasaray SK's Ryan Babel, Omar Elabdellaoui and Arda Turan will miss out due to COVID-19 reasons while Radamel Falcao is doubtful for the game. Kayserispor have a new manager in Samet Aybaba and it will be interesting to see what the manager plans in terms of formation and shape.
The two sides have played each other 28 times. Galatasaray SK have won 17 of those while nine games have ended in draws. Kayserispor have managed only two wins. Galatasaray won 4-1 the last time the two sides met back in February.
GAL vs KAY live: Galatasaray SK top picks
GAL vs KAY live: Kayserispor top picks
Goalkeeper - Okan Kocuk
Defenders - Marcao, Emre Taşdemir, Miguel Lopes, Aziz Behich
Midfielders - Aaron Lennon (C), Gustavo Campanharo, Sofiane Feghouli, Younès Belhanda(VC)
Forwards - Denis Alibec, Mbaye Diagne
