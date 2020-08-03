Georgina Rodriguez Dons A Purple Bikini On Cristiano Ronaldo's £5.5m Luxury Yacht

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez took to Instagram to once again show off her incredible physique while having the time of her life on her boyfriend's luxury yacht. The Spanish model was spotted wearing a striking purple bikini as she took in the breathtaking sights from their trip on the Mediterranean. According to reports, the Cristiano Ronaldo yacht set the Portuguese superstar back by around £5.5m as the Juventus ace purchased the luxury yacht in celebration of winning his second Serie A title.

Georgina Rodriguez Instagram uploads leave fans envious

Georgina Rodriguez uploaded two more pictures on her Instagram account that left a number of her 19.7 million followers envious. The 26-year-old wore a simple two-piece purple bikini while lying on the end of a diving board, soaking up the sunshine. Rodriguez opted to show off her toned physique while seemingly enjoying life on Cristino Ronaldo's luxury yacht. Georgina captioned her pictures with a mermaid emoji and received over 2.3 million likes in less than 18 hours.

However, this isn't the first time that Georgina Rodriguez has uploaded pictures of herself flaunting her body on Ronaldo's yacht. Over the past month or so, Georgina has reportedly spent more than two weeks on the yacht. Less than a week ago, Cristiano Ronaldo posted an image of his family on the yacht after Juventus clinched the Serie A title. Ronaldo was also on the cusp of clinching the Capocannoniere before Ciro Immobile ran away with that individual accolade. Prior to that, Georgina posted a series of images relaxing on the cruiser. According to reports from Sportsmail, Cristiano Ronaldo had previously rented the luxurious vessel for £30,000 a week.

Cristiano Ronaldo kids: Georgina Rodriguez Instagram workouts

Georgina Rodriguez recently signed a six-figure contract with fashion company PrettyLittleThing and later showed off her workout routine to fans as well. Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo have one daughter together named Alana Martina. Georgina is also step-mother to three of Ronaldo's children - Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, 10 and three-year-old twins Mateo and Eva Maria.

Image Credits - Georgina Rodriguez Instagram