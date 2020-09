SHIJ Vs SHG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright will square off against leaders Shanghai SIPG FC in the Chinese Super League this week as they look to mount an upset. The match will be played on Tuesday, September 22. Here is our SHIJ vs SHG Dream11 prediction, preview, SHIJ vs SHG Dream11 team and the schedule for the game.

SHIJ vs SHG live: SHIJ vs SHG Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Kunshan Stadium

Date: Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Time: 5.30 pm IST

SHIJ vs SHG live: SHIJ vs SHG Dream11 prediction and preview

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright are placed third in the Chinese Super League table with 17 points. They are on a five-game unbeaten run in the competition and their previous game against Tianjin Teda ended in a 1-1 draw. On the other hand, Shanghai SIPG FC lead the Chinese Super League, having bagged 26 points in all. With four victories in the past five games, Shanghai SIPG FC defeated Chongqing Lifan 3-2 in their previous league clash.

SHIJ vs SHG Dream11 prediction: SHIJ vs SHG Dream11 team, squad list

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright: Shao Puliang, Han Feng, Liao Chengjian, Zheng Zhiyun, Lu Hantao, Sun Jianxiang, Zhang Zhenqiang, Ma Chongchong, Cao Xuan, Deng Yubiao, Romulo Borges, Zang Yifeng, Liu Xinyu, Luiz Guilherme-Silva, Yang Yun, Wang Peng-II, Stoppila Sunzu, Wang Zihao, Chen Zeng, Piao Shihao, Chen Zitong, Zhong Jiyu, Peng Wang, Wang Jinze, Oscar Taty-Maritu, Liu Ziming, Yang Yiming, Sun Xuelong, Guo Yunqi, Mao Ziyu, Chen Pu, Matheus Leite, Zhang Aokai

Shanghai SIPG FC: Chen Wei, Sun Le, Yan Junling, Yu Rui, Wei Lai, Yu Hai, Zhang Wei, Yu Hao, Lei Wenjie, Shenyuan Li, Wei Zhen, He Guan, Xiao Mingjie, Fu Huan, Wang Shenchao, Shi Ke, Chen Chunxin, Gao Haisheng, Wang Jiajie, Sun Jungang, Chen Binbin, Lin Chuangyi, Cai Huikang, Yang Shiyuan, Zhang Yi, Mirahmetjan Muzepper, Odil Akhmedov, Oscar, Lu Wenjun, Ricardo Lopes, Liu Zhurun, Huang Junyi, Li Haowen, Li Shenglong, Marko Arnautovic, Hulk

SHIJ vs SHG Dream11 prediction: SHIJ vs SHG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Yan Junling

Defenders: Wang Shenchao, Stoppila Sunzu, Yu Rui, Piao Shihao

Midfielders: Oscar, Zang Yifeng, Lin Chuangyi

Forwards: Marko Arnautovic, Oscar Taty-Maritu, Wang Jinze

SHIJ vs SHG live: SHIJ vs SHG Dream11 prediction and top picks

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright: Marko Arnautovic, Oscar (vc)

Shanghai SIPG FC: Zang Yifeng, Oscar Taty-Maritu (c)

SHIJ vs SHG match prediction

Shanghai SIPG FC are the favourites against Shijiazhuang Ever Bright considering the recent run of form.

