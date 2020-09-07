Harry Maguire Watches Soccer Aid match In First Public Outing Since Arrest In Greece

Man United captain Harry Maguire made his first public appearance since his incident with the Greek police in Mykonos and was present as a guest for the Soccer Aid match at Old Trafford on Sunday. Maguire was pictured smiling, flanked by United legends Wayne Rooney and Bryan Robson. The English defender was found guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and verbal abuse following a brawl on the island of Mykonos a few weeks ago but has been granted a full retrial after appealing the convictions.

Harry Maguire at Soccer Aid: United star makes first public appearance since his arrest in Greece

Harry Maguire is now back in the UK and set to prepare for the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season with Man United. The English defender made his first public appearance since his Greek court drama when he was spotted at Old Trafford as a guest, attending the Soccer Aid match. The Man United star has long been a supporter of UNICEF and other charitable efforts for Soccer Aid as £5 million had been raised for the cause in the first 45 minutes of the game. Maguire watched on for the whole game as the Wayne Rooney-managed England were defeated 3-4 on penalties by World XI after the score was tied at 1-1 after 90 minutes.

England manager Gareth Southgate also revealed that he might consider re-calling Maguire for England's UEFA Nations League fixtures against Wales, Belgium and Denmark next month in October. Maguire was withdrawn from the England squad for this month's Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark following his arrest and trial in Greece. On Monday morning, Maguire was pictured arriving at Manchester United's training ground, Carrington for pre-season training.

Harry Maguire case: Harry Maguire arrest in Greece

Maguire was handed a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days by the Greek court for his brawl in Mykonos but the 27-year-old appears to be enjoying himself after a tough few weeks in Mykonos. Maguire and his brother spent a few days in a Greek jail after attacking police officers that were dressed in plain clothes. The English star has continually maintained his innocence despite the charges against him and denied any allegations of attempting to bribe the police on the night of the skirmish.

Image Credits - Wayne Rooney Instagram