HN Vs DLN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live

Wang Baoshan's Henan Jianye (HN) will face Zhang Lin's Dalian Professional (DLN) on Matchday 9 in Group A of the Chinese Super League on Thursday, September 3. The game is scheduled to kick off at 6:00 pm local time (3:30 pm IST) at the Jinzhou Stadium. Here's a look at our HN vs DLN Dream11 prediction, HN vs DLN Dream11 team and HN vs DLN top picks for the clash.

HN vs DLN Dream11 prediction and preview

Henan Jianye are currently at the bottom of the CSL Group A standings with only one win from their eight games. Wang Baoshan's side are winless in their last four games and have the second-worst defensive record in their group as they have managed to get only six points on the board so far. With the fixtures coming in thick and fast, Henan Jianye face an uphill task of making it to the Championship round.

Dalian Professional have also had a torrid 2019-20 campaign as they sit in seventh place of the CSL Group A standings. Zhang Lin's side, however, will head into the fixture with some confidence having won their first game of the campaign against Shandong Luneng on Saturday. Dalian Professional are also currently on six points, having drawn three and lost four of their eight games played this season. Based on the current run of form, our HN vs DLN match prediction is that Dalian Professional will win the game.

Good win & deserved three points!!

👍🏾

Buena victoria y merecidos tres puntos. pic.twitter.com/x83GOeVQpv — Salomón Rondón (@salorondon23) August 29, 2020

HN vs DLN Dream11 prediction: Probable HN vs DLN playing 11

Probable starting line-up for Henan Jianye - Wu Yan, Shangyuan Wang, Chuang Huang, Han Xuan, Abduwal Ablet, Yuan Ye, Ni Yusong, Song Haiwang, Ma Xingyu, Henrique Dourado, Boxuan Song

Probable starting line-up for Dalian Professional: Zhang Chong, Marcus Danielson, Dong Yanfeng, Wang Jinxian, Sun Guowen, Salomon Rondon, Shan Huanhuan, He Yupeng, Xiao Zhou, Yannick Carrasco, Sam Larsson

HN vs DLN Dream 11 team

Goalkeeper - W Yan

Defenders - F Boxuan, S Wang, M Danielson, D Yanfeng

Midfielders - N Yusong, Z Jinbao, W Jinxian,

Forwards - S Rondon (C), H Dourado (VC), S Larsson

HN vs DLN Dream11 top picks

Top picks for Henan Jianye - Henrique Dourado, Wu Yan

Top picks for Dalian Professional - Salomon Rondon, Marcus Danielson

Note- The above HN vs DLN Dream11 prediction, HN vs DLN Dream11 team and HN vs DLN top picks are based on our own analysis. The HN vs DLN Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits - Salomon Rondon, Henrique Dourado Instagram