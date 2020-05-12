How Mo Salah Stopped Mahrez From Joining Liverpool Before Man City Move

Algerian international Riyad Mahrez rose to fame with Leicester City during their fairytale title-winning 2015-16 season. Since then, the tricky winger attracted attention from major Premier League clubs including Liverpool, until he decided to join Manchester City in 2018. Now, it has been revealed that Liverpool's interest in the winger ended with the Mo Salah transfer from AS Roma.

Riyad Mahrez speaks on Liverpool interest and Mo Salah

While speaking to DZ Foot, Riyad Mahrez revealed that Liverpool were willing to bring him to Anfield before he agreed to join Pep Guardiola-led Manchester City. He claimed that the arrival of Mo Salah from AS Roma ended Liverpool's interest in the Algerian international who continued with Leicester City, only to switch to Manchester City later. It is reported that Liverpool were seriously keen on signing Riyad Mahrez. However, it is the Algerian who has now claimed that Mo Salah's arrival led to the end of interest from the Reds.

Riyad Mahrez joins Man City on a £60 million transfer

Riyad Mahrez won the Premier League title with Leicester City in 2016. The Algerian was also crowned as the PFA Player of the Year for his sensational performances in the title-winning season. Despite many teammates, including the likes of N'Golo Kante leaving the club the very next season, Mahrez decided to stay for a couple of more seasons before joining Manchester City in 2018 for a reported fee of £60 million ($74 million).

Mohamed Salah’s Premier League career by numbers for Liverpool:



❍ 100 games

❍ 70 goals

❍ 24 assists



A century for the Egyptian King. pic.twitter.com/POvg1c8sqD — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 7, 2020

Mo Salah transfer to Liverpool and the success that follows

Mo Salah arrived at Anfield from AS Roma in 2017 for a reported fee of £35 million ($43 million). In his debut season, the Egyptian international went on to establish himself as one of the most prolific wingers in the Premier League, winning the PFA Player of the Year award. He is on course to win the Premier League this season once the competition resumes.

