How To Watch Copa Del Rey Live? Levante Vs Athletic Club Live Stream And Channel Details

Spanish heavyweights Barcelona succeeded in turning around the tie against Sevilla to advance into the final of Copa del Rey. With Barcelona already sealing a berth, Levante and Athletic Club Bilbao will battle it out in the second leg of the semi-final on Thursday, March 4, 2021 (Friday according to IST) to face Blaugrana. Here are the details on how to watch Copa del Rey live.

How to watch Copa del Rey live?

There will be no official Levante vs Athletic Club live stream and telecast in India. But the Copa del Rey semi-final live scores and updates can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more Levante vs Athletic Club live stream details:

Venue: Ciutat de Valencia

Date: Thursday, March 4, 2021 (Friday according to IST)

Time: 1.30 AM IST

Copa del Rey semi-final live stream and preview

Athletic Club failed to make the most of the home advantage during the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final. Levante went on to bag a crucial away goal in the 26th minute courtesy of Gonzalo Melero's splendid effort. But, Athletic Club succeeded in avoiding a home humiliation with Inigo Martinez bagging the equaliser in the second half.

Levante vs Athletic Club team news

Levante manager Paco Lopez has a daunting task with several injuries on the fore ahead of the crucial home clash. Enis Bardhi misses out due to a calf injury, while Gonzalo Melero sustained a hamstring injury. Jose Campana and Nemanja Radoja also sit out on the sidelines due to respective hamstring issues, while Sergio Postigo adds up to the injury list. Meanwhile, Athletic Club have reported no injuries for the Copa del Rey semi-final.

Levante vs Athletic Club Probable XIs

Levante: Dani Cardenas, Ruben Vezo, Oscar Duarte, Rober, Coke, Nikola Vukcevic, Ruben Rochina, Carlos Clerc, Jorge de Frutos, Jose Luis Morales, Roger

Athletic Club: Unai Simon, Ander Capa, Unai Nunez, Yeray Alvarez, Yuri Berchiche, Alex Berenguer, Dani Garcia, Unai Lopez, Iker Muniain, Inaki Williams, Raul Garcia

Levante vs Athletic Club prediction

Athletic Club have an edge over Levante having racked up 13 wins in the previous 21 head-to-head fixtures. Levante have managed to bag the most from the tie on five occasions while three games ended in a draw. Thus, Athletic Club are the favourites to win the tie 2-0 and advance into the final of Copa del Rey.

Image courtesy: Athletic Club Twitter