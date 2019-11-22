I-League Players Potential Blue Tigers Candidate: Igor Stimac

Notwithstanding I-League's status relegated to virtual 2nd division in Indian football and none from the league representing the national side, Team India head coach Igor Stimac said every footballer in the competition was a “potential candidate” for the senior national team.

Stimac excited about the I-League

“I am very excited about the upcoming games in the Hero I-League. I came here (at the launch) to send a good and positive message to everyone involved in the competition. I will keep coming to watch the matches whenever I can,” Stimac said during the launch of 13th Edition of the league.

“The players need to know that each player in the league with an Indian passport is one of the possible future candidates for the national team. It’s up to them — how they perform for their respective teams, how they present themselves and how many points they win for their clubs," he added.The head coach also mentioned how most of the players in the Blue Tigers unit came through the ranks in the Hero I-League and offered his assurance that he will support the players as much as he can.

Igor Stimac on the I-League

“Most players in the Indian senior national team came through the Hero I-League. I look forward to seeing the players in action and supporting them in what they do as much as possible. I want to assure them that they should not feel lonely or forgotten because they have great importance for Indian football and its future,” the Croatian mentioned. The I-League 2019-20 begins on November 30 when Aizawl FC hosts Mohun Bagan at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl, Mizoram.

