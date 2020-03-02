IBKS Vs GAZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Turkish League Match Details

Istanbul Basaksehir will play against Gaziantep in the Super Lig on March 2, 2020. The IBKS vs GAZ live match will be played at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium. Let us look at IBKS vs GAZ match prediction, IBKS vs GAZ Dream11 team, preview and other match details.

IBKS vs GAZ Dream11 prediction: IBKS vs GAZ live Match Schedule

Venue: Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium

Date: Monday, March 2, 2020

Time: 10.30 PM IST

IBKS vs GAZ Dream11 prediction: IBKS vs GAZ live Match Preview

Istanbul are currently placed fourth on the Super Lig points table. They have bagged 46 points in 23 games this season. On the other hand, Gaziantep are placed ninth on the points table with 31 points to their credit. Edin Visca and Danijel Aleksic are the players to watch out for Istanbul, while Kenan Ozer and Junior Moraes are the top picks for Gaziantep.

IBKS vs GAZ Dream11 prediction: IBKS vs GAZ playing 11 (squads)

Istanbul: Volkan Babacan, Ahmet Said Kivanc, Onur Guney, Gaël Clichy, Alexandru Epureanu, Mahmut Tekdemir, Aziz Behich, Ugur Ucar, Martin Skrtel, Junior Caiçara, Muzaffer Kahriman, Mehmet Topal, Edin Visca, Fredrik Gulbrandsen, Eljero Elia, Carlos Ponck, Fehmi Mert Günok, Berkay Özcan, Okechukwu Azubuike, Mert Celik, Abdulkadir Celik, Muhammed Emin Sarikaya, Emre Kaplan, Gökhan Inler, Irfan Can Kahveci, Muhammet Arslantas, Demba Ba, Enzo Crivelli, Robinho, Danijel Aleksic

Gaziantep: Haydar Yilmaz, Günay Güvenc, Mustafa Burak Boznan, Papy Djilobodji, Ulas Zengin, Alin Tosca, Pawel Olkowski, Mehmet Ugurlu, Sefa Anuk, André Sousa, Alexandru Maxim, Kubilay Aktas, Jefferson, Bartlomiej Pawlowski, Guray Vural, Júnior Morais, Raman Chibsah, Oguz Ceylan, Souleymane Diarra, Furkan Soyalp, Patrick Twumasi, Abdul Aziz Tetteh, Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik, Hamza Hamza Dundar, Hasan Yurtseven, Mehmet Mehmet Dundar, Kenan Ozer, Olarenwaju Kayode, Muhammet Demir, Moussa Sow, Mugdat Celik

IBKS vs GAZ Dream11 prediction: IBKS vs GAZ captain and vice-captain selection

Captain: Edin Visca

Vice-captain: Danijel Aleksic

IBKS vs GAZ Dream11 prediction: IBKS vs GAZ Dream11 team

The IBKS vs GAZ Dream11 team that can fetch you the maximum points -

Goalkeeper: Fehmi Mert Gunok

Defenders: Alexandru Epureanu, Carlos Ponck, Júnior Morais, Oguz Ceylan

Midfielders: Edin Visca, Danijel Aleksic, André Sousa

Forwards: Enzo Crivelli, Demba Ba, Kenan Ozer

IBKS vs GAZ Live: IBKS vs GAZ match prediction

Istanbul are the favourites to win the match against Gaziantep.

Note: The IBKS vs GAZ Dream11 team is based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

