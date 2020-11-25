LIV Vs ATN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Champions League Preview

Liverpool will take on Atalanta on Matchday 4 of the UEFA Champions League this week. The game is scheduled to begin at 1:30 am IST on November 25 (Nov 26 in India) at Anfield. Here is our LIV vs ATN Dream11 prediction, LIV vs ATN Dream11 team and top picks for the UCL clash.

🔴 M A T C H D A Y 🔴



Back in European action at Anfield 👊 UP THE REDS! 🔴 #LIVATA pic.twitter.com/kHNhBQweJA — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 25, 2020

Going into today's game, Liverpool will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Champions League campaign to four games. Liverpool have defeated Ajax and Midtjylland, who are paired with Atalanta in Group D alongside the English champions.

The last game between the sides ended with a commanding win for the Reds. Liverpool thrashed Atalanta by five goals in their last meeting on November 4 at the Gewiss Stadium in Italy. A Diogo Jota hat-trick coupled with goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah helped Liverpool continue their 100% win record in the UCL campaign. Liverpool are currently the only team in the group yet to concede a goal.

Probable LIV vs ATN playing 11

Liverpool predicted playing 11 (4-2-3-1): Alisson; N Williams, R Williams, Matip, Robertson; Jones, Wijnaldum, Milner; Jota, Firmino, Salah

Atalanta predicted playing 11 (3-4-1-2): Gollini; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti; Hateboer, de Roon, Freuler, Mojica; Gomez; Zapata, Muriel

LIV vs ATN Dream11 team

GK - Allison

Defenders - Toloi, Andy Robertson, Palomino, Matip

MIdfeilders - De Roon (VC), Jones, Freuler

Attakers - Salah (C), Jota, Zapata

LIV vs ATN match prediction

Liverpool continued their rich vein of form in Europe in their last meeting and we expect the Reds to continue doing just that. Atalanta, meanwhile, have not been at their best this season, conceding a touch too many goals.

The return of Mohamed Salah after being affected by coronavirus will be a big boost to the potent Liverpool attack against a vulnerable Atalanta defence. A win tonight for Liverpool, who hold a major 5-point gap ahead of second-placed Ajax will see them cement their slot for the knockout stages of the Champions League. Our prediction is a 4-1 win for the hosts.

Where to watch LIV vs ATN live in India?

The Liverpool vs Atalanta match will be broadcast on the Sony Network in India. Football fans can also access the live stream of the match via the SonyLV App. The match kicks off at 1:30 am IST.

