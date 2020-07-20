Inter Miami Vs NYC FC Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, MLS Is Back Tournament Live

Quick links:
With the MLS is Back Tournament underway, the games are coming thick and fast for the clubs. Winless Inter Miami face off against New York City FC in the latest Group A match of the MLS is Back tournament live. Here is the Inter Miami vs NYC FC prediction, Inter Miami vs NYC FC h2h record, Inter Miami vs NYC FC live stream details and the MLS is Back tournament live preview.
Monday morning matchup and another chance to fight for a spot in the knockout round. #YourFútbolisLive— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 18, 2020
Both clubs will be looking to open their account in the MLS is Back Tournament and move up the MLS standings. Inter Miami find themselves in 3rd place in the Group A MLS standings while NYC FC are placed 4th in the MLS standings. Inter Miami lost to Philadelphia Union 2-1 in their last game, while New York City FC lost to Orlando City 3-1.
Fans in the US can watch the Inter Miami vs NYC FC live stream on ESPN3 and viewers in Canada can watch the game on TSN4 in Canada. There will be no Inter Miami FC vs NYC FC live telecast in India. However, fans in India can still watch the MLS is Back Tournament live by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports.
Since Inter Miami FC are a newly formed club, there is no Inter Miami FC vs NYC FC h2h record. This will be the first time the two teams will be facing each other.
⏰ #MLSisBack 🗽 #NYCFC | @Dumbomoving pic.twitter.com/pakpPhahq8— New York City FC (@NYCFC) July 20, 2020
Inter Miami FC: The club will be without the services of defender Anders Reyes after he was sent off in the last game. Players such as George Acosta, Denso Ulysse and David Norman Jr are out of the game due to injury as well.
New York City FC: Maxi Moralez is doubtful after the player came off the field with an injury previously. Apart from Moralez, all the players are fit to play.
According to our Inter Miami vs NYC FC prediction, this match will end in a draw.