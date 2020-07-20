Inter Miami Vs NYC FC Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, MLS Is Back Tournament Live

With the MLS is Back Tournament underway, the games are coming thick and fast for the clubs. Winless Inter Miami face off against New York City FC in the latest Group A match of the MLS is Back tournament live. Here is the Inter Miami vs NYC FC prediction, Inter Miami vs NYC FC h2h record, Inter Miami vs NYC FC live stream details and the MLS is Back tournament live preview.

Also Read: LAFC Vs LA Galaxy Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, MLS Is Back Tournament Live

Monday morning matchup and another chance to fight for a spot in the knockout round. #YourFútbolisLive — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 18, 2020

MLS is Back Tournament live: Inter Miami FC vs NYC FC live stream details and match preview

Both clubs will be looking to open their account in the MLS is Back Tournament and move up the MLS standings. Inter Miami find themselves in 3rd place in the Group A MLS standings while NYC FC are placed 4th in the MLS standings. Inter Miami lost to Philadelphia Union 2-1 in their last game, while New York City FC lost to Orlando City 3-1.

Also Read: Portland Vs Houston Dynamo Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, MLS Is Back Tournament Live

Inter Miami FC vs NYC FC prediction and schedule

Date and time: Monday, July 20, 6:30 PM (India) | Monday, July 20, 9 AM (USA) Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Inter Miami FC vs NYC FC live stream information

Fans in the US can watch the Inter Miami vs NYC FC live stream on ESPN3 and viewers in Canada can watch the game on TSN4 in Canada. There will be no Inter Miami FC vs NYC FC live telecast in India. However, fans in India can still watch the MLS is Back Tournament live by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports.

Also Read: MLS Is Back Tournament Highlights As Sporting KC Win, DC Vs NE & RSL Vs MIN End In Draws

Inter Miami FC vs NYC FC live stream h2h

Since Inter Miami FC are a newly formed club, there is no Inter Miami FC vs NYC FC h2h record. This will be the first time the two teams will be facing each other.

Inter Miami FC vs NYC FC live stream: Inter Miami FC vs NYC FC team news

Inter Miami FC: The club will be without the services of defender Anders Reyes after he was sent off in the last game. Players such as George Acosta, Denso Ulysse and David Norman Jr are out of the game due to injury as well.

New York City FC: Maxi Moralez is doubtful after the player came off the field with an injury previously. Apart from Moralez, all the players are fit to play.

Also Read: Real Salt Lake Vs Minnesota Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, MLS Is Back Tournament Live

Inter Miami FC vs NYC FC live stream: Inter Miami FC vs NYC prediction, playing 11

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luis Robles, Nicolas Figal, Roman Torres, Dylan Nealis, Ben Sweat, Will Trapp, Victor Ulloa, Rodolfo Pizarro, Lewis Morgan, Matias Pellegrini, Julian Carranza

Luis Robles, Nicolas Figal, Roman Torres, Dylan Nealis, Ben Sweat, Will Trapp, Victor Ulloa, Rodolfo Pizarro, Lewis Morgan, Matias Pellegrini, Julian Carranza New York City FC Predicted XI (3-5-2): Sean Johnson, James Sands, Maxime Chanot, Alexander Callens, Alexander Ring, Anton Tinnerholm, Jesus Medina, Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Ronald Matarrita, Valentin Castellanos, Heber

Inter Miami vs NYC FC prediction

According to our Inter Miami vs NYC FC prediction, this match will end in a draw.

Image Courtesy: instagram/intermiamifc,instagram/nycfc