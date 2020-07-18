Portland Vs Houston Dynamo Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, MLS Is Back Tournament Live

Portland Timbers are up against Houston Dynamo in the upcoming clash of the MLS is Back Tournament. Portland are on the top spot in the points table with a win in their first match. As for Houston Dynamo, they are second in the table with a draw in their first match. Major League Soccer officials have managed to propose a completely new format to carry on with the league amid the pandemic. The 24 clubs have been divided into six groups with each conference being split into groups of four teams each.

Also Read | Raheem Sterling Trolls Piers Morgan For 2015 Tweet As Morgan Makes Amends

MLS is Back Tournament live: Portland vs Houston Dynamo live stream (India)

Date and time: Sunday, July 19, 5:30 AM IST Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

MLS is Back Tournament live: Portland vs Houston Dynamo live stream (USA)

Portland vs Houston Dynamo: July 18, 8 PM ET Live stream: FOX Sports Go/Sling

Also Read | Real Madrid Create History As The First Team In LaLiga To Have 21 Different Scorers

MLS standings: Portland vs Houston Dynamo live stream in India

Portland vs Houston Dynamo live stream in India will be available to viewers on FanCode by Dream Sports.

Also Read | Tottenham Right-back Serge Aurier's Brother Shot Dead In Public In France

Portland vs Houston Dynamo H2H

Portland and Houston Dynamo have faced each other a total of 18 times in which both the teams have won 6 games each and have shared the spoils in six games.

Also Read | Gundogan Delves Into ‘El Mago’ David Silva’s Legacy And The Heir To His Throne, Phil Foden

Portland vs Houston Dynamo prediction: Full squads

Portland Timbers (PT): Jeff Attinella, Steve Clark, Aljaz Ivacic, Zac Mcgraw, Jorgen Oland, Dario Zuparic, Chris Duvall, Julio Cascante, Bill Tuiloma, Marco Farfan, Larrys Mabiala, Williams Velásquez, Blake Bodily, Aaron Molloy, Jorge Moreira, Diego Valeri, Sebastián Blanco, Diego Chara, Cristhian Paredes, Dairon Asprilla, Eryk Williamson, Renzo Zambrano, Marvin Loría, Jorge Villafaña, Andy Polo, Felipe Mora, Jaroslaw Niezgoda, Andres Flores, Jeremy Ebobisse, Tomás Conechny, Yimmi Chará

Houston Dynamo (HD): Marko Maric, Michael Nelson, Cody Cropper, Kyle Adams, Erik McCue, Samuel Junqua, Aljaz Struna, Adam Lundqvist, Alejandro Fuenmayor, Zarek Valentin, Jose Bizama, Victor Cabrera, Maynor Figueroa, Marcelo Palomino, Matias Vera, Thomas McNamara, Tomas Martinez, Alberth Elis, Niko Hansen, Darwin Ceren, Boniek Garcia, Ronaldo Pena, Memo Rodriguez, Mauro Manotas, Michael Salazar, Darwin Quintero, Christian Ramirez

Portland vs Houston Dynamo prediction

Based on past results, this game is likely to end in a draw.

(Image Courtesy: Portland Timbers/Instagram)