MLS Is Back Tournament Highlights As Sporting KC Win, DC Vs NE & RSL Vs MIN End In Draws

The MLS is Back Tournament is in full flow, with games coming thick and fast for all clubs. In the most recent round of MLS results, 2 games ended in a draw while one game ended in a victory for Sporting KC. Here is the MLS results roundup, MLS standings update and MLS is Back Tournament highlights.

MLS is Back Tournament highlights: Sporting KC beat Colorado in a thrilling encounter

⚠️⚠️⚠️ SUPER SUB ALERT ⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️



DOWN TO 9 MEN AND JONATHAN LEWIS COMES TO THE RESCUE! pic.twitter.com/yWJVm3K4Eb — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) July 18, 2020

Sporting KC beat Colorado in an exhilarating match, with Graham Zusi netting the winner in stoppage time. The win puts Sporting KC third in the MLS standings, while Colorado Rapids remain last in Group D. The Sporting KC vs Colorado Rapids match ebbed and flowed, with the Rapids taking the lead in the 6th minute. Sporting KC later equalised as Rapids went down to 10 men with Danny Wilson sent off. While Sporting KC took the lead through a penalty, Jonathon Lewis equalised in the 84th minute for Colorado. However, a late Zusi goal ensured Sporting KC came out on top, opening their account in the MLS is Back Tournament.

MLS results: DC United play out a 1-1 draw with New England

DC United and New England revolution stayed where they were after their most recent round of MLS fixtures, as the clubs played out a 1-1 draw. In the MLS standings, New England Revolution are placed 2nd, while DC United are 3rd in the Group C MLS standings. The MLS is Back Tournament game ended in a draw after Federico Higuain scored in the second half after Adam Buksa had given his club the lead. With the game ending in a draw, the Revs failed to book a spot in the knockout rounds and will have to wait for the next round of MLS fixtures to go through.

MLS is Back Tournament highlights: Real Salt Lake and Minnesota fail to score in 0-0 draw

In the other round of Group D MLS fixtures, Real Salt Lake vs Minnesota ended in a scoreless stalemate. The 0-0 draw keeps Real Salt Lake at the top of the MLS standings, while Minnesota find themselves in 2nd place after the day’s round of MLS fixtures. Both the teams failed to exert themselves in the game, with the MLS is Back Tournament fixture ending without any clear cut chances for both teams. Here is the MLS is Back Tournament highlights from the game.

The Highlight Zone ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/ZjE5PnLwQD — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) July 18, 2020

Image Courtesy: instagram/dcunited, instagram/sportingkc