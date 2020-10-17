Inter Milan Vs AC Milan Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Live

Quick links:
The iconic Derby della Madonnina is the marquee match of Seria A's Matchday 4 schedule, with the two giants set to take on each other. The Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream will begin on Saturday, October 17 at 9:30 pm IST. Serie A live action will take place at the San Siro. Here is the Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream information and Inter Milan vs AC Milan team news.
AC Milan have continued fro where they left off last season, registering three wins in three league games this season. The Rossoneri currently sit in second place in the Serie A standings. AC Milan won their last game against Spezia 3-0. AC Milan are also in the midst of a 15-match unbeaten streak in the league and coach Stefano Piolo will be looking to preserve that record with a win over their fierce rivals.
Inter Milan, on the other hand, find themselves in fifth place in the league. The Nerazzurri have won two of out of their three games and have collected seven points so far this campaign. Inter played out a feisty 1-1 draw with Lazio last time out in a match which saw both sides finish the game with 10 men.
Inter Milan: Antonio Conte’s team will miss several of its star players, with multiple players testing positive for COVID-19. Ashley Young, Alessandro Bastoni, Roberto Gagliardini, Milan Skriniar, Radja Nainggolan and Ionut Radu are self-isolating after testing positive and will therefore be unavailable for the fixture. While there were some concerns about Lautaro Martinez’s fitness ahead of the derby, media reports suggest that the striker will be fit to play.
🔴⚫ The squad for the derby 👊— AC Milan (@acmilan) October 16, 2020
🔴⚫ I convocati per #InterMilan 👊#SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/Pct0QWoRhX
AC Milan: Ante Rebic is a doubt for the game as he continues his recovery from a dislocated elbow. Star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is fit to play after recovering from COVID-19. Mateo Musacchio will be unavailable, with Leo Duarte and Matteo Gabbia set to miss out after testing positive for coronavirus.
Inter Milan: Handanovic; De Vrij, D'Ambrosio, Kolarov; Hakimi, Brozovic, Vidal, Barella, Perisic; Lukaku, Martinez
AC Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Castillejo, Calhanoglu, Saelemaekers; Ibrahimovic
The live telecast of the Inter Milan vs AC Milan game will be available on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD in India. The Inter Milan vs AC Milan live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Fans can also follow the live scores on the respective team’s social media handles.
🔙 | DERBY— Inter (@Inter_en) October 16, 2020
What better way to start our countdown to the #DerbyMilano than four Inter goals and 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 Maicon strike? 🚀#ForzaInter ⚫🔵 pic.twitter.com/arrodC3grV
According to our Inter Milan vs AC Milan prediction, AC Milan will win the game.