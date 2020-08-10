Inter Milan Vs Leverkusen Prediction, H2H, Live Stream, Europa League Quarter-final Info

Inter Milan will face off against Bayer Leverkusen in what promises to be an exciting Europa League quarter-final clash on Monday (Tuesday IST). With the knockout stages of the tournament being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the curtailed Europa League schedule match will be a knockout tie as opposed to the two-legged games held every season. The match will be played at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany. Here's a look at the Inter Milan vs Leverkusen H2H record, Inter Milan vs Leverkusen live stream details and our Inter Milan vs Leverkusen prediction.

Europa League live: Inter Milan vs Leverkusen prediction and preview

Inter Milan registered a 2-0 win in the second leg of their round of 16 clash against Getafe to progress further in the Europa League. The Nerazzurri finished second in their Serie A campaign and qualified for the Champions League next season but will hope to end the season with silverware as pressure mounts on manager Antonio Conte. Leverkusen, on the other hand, cruised past Rangers 4-1 on aggregate, having registered a 3-1 win in the first leg, before sealing the tie with a hard-fought 1-0 win on Thursday. The Europa League presents Leverkusen the opportunity to return to Champions League football, with Die Werkself having finished fifth in the Bundesliga this season.

Inter Milan vs Leverkusen prediction: Inter Milan vs Leverkusen H2H

There have been only two Inter Milan vs Leverkusen H2H matches in history both coming during the Champions League season in 2002/03. Both teams were drawn in Group A of the second group stage that season, along with Newcastle United and Barcelona. The Nerazzurri registered wins both the Inter Milan vs Leverkusen H2H encounters, winning 3-2 at home and 2-0 away.

Inter Milan vs Leverkusen prediction: Predicted XIs

Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic; Diego Godin, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Danilo D'Ambrossio, Nico Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Roberto Gagliardini, Ashley Young; Romelu Lukaku; Lautaro Martinez.

Samir Handanovic; Diego Godin, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Danilo D'Ambrossio, Nico Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Roberto Gagliardini, Ashley Young; Romelu Lukaku; Lautaro Martinez. Bayer Leverkusen: Lukas Hradecky; Lars Bender, Sven Bender, Edmond Tapsoba, Daley Sinkgraven; Kerem Demirbay, Exequiel Palacios; Kai Havertz, Florian Wirtz, Moussa Diaby; Kevin Volland

Inter Milan vs Leverkusen prediction: Inter Milan vs Leverkusen live stream details

Fans wondering how to watch the Europa League live can watch the Inter Milan vs Leverkusen live stream on the Sony LIV app at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. The Sony Network is the official broadcaster partner of Europa League fixtures in India and will telecast the Inter Milan vs Leverkusen match on Sony Ten 1 SD and HD. Viewers in the UK can watch the match live on the BT Sport network. For Europa League live match highlights and score updates, fans can keep tabs on the social media handles of Inter Milan, Bayer Leverkusen and the Europa League.

Inter Milan vs Leverkusen live stream: Inter Milan vs Leverkusen prediction

Both teams come into the fixture riding on good form and it is likely to be a hard-fought clash. Inter Milan enter the clash as favourites as Antonio Conte looks to end his debut campaign as Inter's boss with a trophy. However, Leverkusen will prove to be a stern test, as they look to win the competition for Champions League football. Securing CL football could go a long way in keeping star player Kai Havertz at the club, who's courted interest from Premier League teams such as Chelsea. Our Inter Milan vs Leverkusen prediction is that the Nerazzurri will win the clash 3-1.

(Image Courtesy: Inter, Bayer Leverkusen Instagram)