TOT Vs LUD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Europa League Live

Quick links:
Tottenham are back in Europa League action this evening as they welcome Ludogorets to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The fixture will be played on Thursday, November 26 (Friday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 am IST. Here's a look at our TOT vs LUD Dream11 prediction, TOT vs LUD Dream11 team and the probable TOT vs LUD playing 11.
Ludogorets are yet to get off the mark and sit rock bottom in the group, while Tottenham are level on points with Antwerp and LASK but are placed first due to their superior goal difference. Ludogorets are capable of causing an upset, but based on recent form our TOT vs LUD match prediction is a victory for Jose Mourinho's side.
Mourinho is likely to rotate his personnel in this game which means we could see both Heung-min Son and Harry Kane come off the bench to make second-half appearances. Ludogorets continue to dominate the Bulgarian scene and would love to leave a mark for themselves in this edition of the Europa League.
Tottenham Hotspur and Ludogorets have faced each other once before, in the reverse fixture in this season's UEFA Europa League group stage, a game that Tottenham won 3-1.
🌍 Where will you be tuning in from today?#UEL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/ocNB1DifVP— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 26, 2020
TOT vs LUD live: Tottenham top picks
LIV vs WHU live: Ludogorets top picks
Goalkeeper - Joe Hart
Defenders - Serge Aurier, Olivier Verdon, Eric Dier, Ben Davies
Midfielders - Harry Winks, Dele Alli, Anicet Abel
Forwards - Claudiu Keseru (VC), Elvis Manu, Gareth Bale (C)
