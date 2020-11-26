TOT Vs LUD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Europa League Live

Tottenham are back in Europa League action this evening as they welcome Ludogorets to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The fixture will be played on Thursday, November 26 (Friday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 am IST. Here's a look at our TOT vs LUD Dream11 prediction, TOT vs LUD Dream11 team and the probable TOT vs LUD playing 11.

TOT vs LUD live: TOT vs LUD Dream11 prediction and preview

Ludogorets are yet to get off the mark and sit rock bottom in the group, while Tottenham are level on points with Antwerp and LASK but are placed first due to their superior goal difference. Ludogorets are capable of causing an upset, but based on recent form our TOT vs LUD match prediction is a victory for Jose Mourinho's side.

Mourinho is likely to rotate his personnel in this game which means we could see both Heung-min Son and Harry Kane come off the bench to make second-half appearances. Ludogorets continue to dominate the Bulgarian scene and would love to leave a mark for themselves in this edition of the Europa League.

TOT vs LUD live: Tottenham vs Ludogorets Head-to-Head

Tottenham Hotspur and Ludogorets have faced each other once before, in the reverse fixture in this season's UEFA Europa League group stage, a game that Tottenham won 3-1.

TOT vs LUD Dream11 prediction: Probable TOT vs LUD playing 11

Tottenham probable 11 - Joe Hart, Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Moussa Sissoko, Harry Winks, Dele Alli, Gareth Bale, Carlos Vinicius, Lucas Moura

Ludogorets probable 11 - Plamen Iliev, Jordan Ikoko, Georgi Terziev, Olivier Verdon, Anton Nedyalkov, Cauly, Anicet Abel, Stephane Badji, Dominik Yankov, Elvis Manu, Claudiu Keseru

Ludogorets live: Top picks for TOT vs LUD Dream11 team

TOT vs LUD live: Tottenham top picks

Gareth Bale

Harry Winks

LIV vs WHU live: Ludogorets top picks

Claudiu Keseru

Elvis Manu

TOT vs LUD Dream11 prediction: TOT vs LUD Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Joe Hart

Defenders - Serge Aurier, Olivier Verdon, Eric Dier, Ben Davies

Midfielders - Harry Winks, Dele Alli, Anicet Abel

Forwards - Claudiu Keseru (VC), Elvis Manu, Gareth Bale (C)

Note: The above TOT vs LUD Dream11 prediction, TOT vs LUD Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The TOT vs LUD Dream11 team and TOT vs LUD Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Tottenham Twitter