JNG Vs DLN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live

Jiangsu Suning will be up against Dalian Professional in their upcoming clash of Chinese Super League at Jinzhou Stadium. Jiangsu Suning are second in the points table with 4 points to their name. They have managed to win one game out of the 2 played so far (Draw 1). They have a GD of 1 in the two games played. They drew 0-0 in their last clash against Shandong Luneng Taishan. As for DLN, they are 7th in the points table with 1 point to their name. They have failed to win a game so far in the tournament (Draw 1, Loss 1) and have a negative GD of (-1). DLN drew 0-0 in their last clash against Henan Jianye.

The JNG vs DLN live match will commence on Tuesday, August 4 at 5:30 PM. Fans can play the JNG vs DLN Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the JNG vs DLN Dream11 prediction, JNG vs DLN top picks and JNG vs DLN Dream11 team.

Also Read | Real Madrid Mumbai Fan Club Celebrate LaLiga Title Win By Supplying Food To The Needy

JNG vs DLN Dream11 team

Also Read | Chelsea Transfer News: Lampard Looking To Sell Kepa With Onana, Oblak, Pope Lined Up

JNG vs DLN Dream11 top picks

Wu Xi (Captain) Pengfei Xie (Vice-captain) Ivan Santini Sam Larsson Marcus Danielsson Salomon Rondon

Also Read | Barcelona Could Take Legal Action As Arthur Melo Refuses To Play In The Champions League

Squads for the JNG vs DLN Dream11 team

JNG vs DLN Dream11 team: Jiangsu Suning (JNG) squad

Zhang Jingyi, Li Haitao, Yuxi Qi, Huang Zihao, Zhang Yan, Gu Chao, Zou Li, Liang Jinhu, Cheng Zhang, Xiaotian Yang, Abduhamit Abdugheni, Yang Boyu, Yun Zhou, Yinong Tian, Li Ang, Miranda, Hu Shuming, Ye Chongqiu, Zhu Jiahao, Zheng Xuejian, Xie Xiaofan, Li Jiawei, Xie Zhiwei, Xiaobin Zhang, Ma Fuyu, Xiang Ji, Zhang Lingfeng, Gao Tianyi, Wu Xi, Mubarak Wakaso, Gao Dalun, Boyuan Feng, Chen Yunhan, Huang Zichang, Luo Jing, Pengfei Xie, Ivan Santini, Alex Teixeira, Eder-Martins

JNG vs DLN Dream11 team: Dalian Professional (DLN) squad

Jiamin XU, Qinghao Xue, Li Xuebo, Zhang Chong, Tong Lei, Wang Xianjun, Xiao Zhou, Marcus Danielson, Dong Yanfeng, Ting Zhu, Shanping Yang, Li Jianbin, Yaopeng Wang, He Yupeng, Shan Pengfei, Ting Zhou, Li Shuai, Lin Liangming, Zhu Jiaxuan, Wei Wu, Sun Bo, Hui-Zhang, Long Zheng, Yang Lei, Wang Jinxian, Cui Ming’an, Huang Jiahui, Sun Guowen, Zhu Xiaogang, Zhao Xuri, Sam Larsson, Marek Hamsik, Yannick Carrasco, Wang Zhenao, Shan Huanhuan, Qianglong Tao, Emmanuel Okyere Boateng, Salomon Rondon

Also Read | Arsenal Transfer News: Thomas Partey Transfer In Doubt, Gunners Refuse To Pay £46 Million

JNG vs DLN playing 11

Jiangsu Suning : Zhang Jingyi, Li Haitao, Yuxi Qi, Huang Zihao, Zhang Yan, Gu Chao, Zou Li, Liang Jinhu, Cheng Zhang, Xiaotian Yang, Abduhamit Abdugheni

: Zhang Jingyi, Li Haitao, Yuxi Qi, Huang Zihao, Zhang Yan, Gu Chao, Zou Li, Liang Jinhu, Cheng Zhang, Xiaotian Yang, Abduhamit Abdugheni Dalian Professional: Zhang Chong, Marcus Danielson, Dong Yanfeng, Wang Jinxian, Sun Guowen, Salomon Rondon, Shan Huanhuan, He Yupeng, Xiao Zhou, Yannick Carrasco, Sam Larsson

JNG vs DLN Dream11 prediction

Our JNG vs DLN Dream11 prediction is that Dalian Professional will win this game.

Note: The JNG vs DLN Dream11 prediction, JNG vs DLN Dream11 top picks and JNG vs DLN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The JNG vs DLN Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: Jiangsu Suning/Instagram)