Joe Cole Urges Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich To Sign Cavani

Former West Ham player Joe Cole has urged Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to make a move for Paris Saint-German striker Edinson Cavani in the January transfer window. Cavani is set to leave PSG after he handed in a transfer request and has now become a potential transfer target for either Chelsea or Manchester United.

Lampard keen on signing Cavani

According to reports, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is keen on securing the services of the 32-year-old striker and Cole was of the opinion that it would be a great business for the Blues in the transfer window. While talking to a media outlet, Cole said that Chelsea has its transfer ban lifted in the month of January, adding that Abramovich will be willing to shell out money to bolster the squad.

Cole said if Frank Lampard achieves the task of helping Chelsea securing a top-four finish then it will be a fantastic result for him in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United eyeing Edinson Cavani

Manchester United suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield. It dented their hopes of making it to the top four in the ongoing Premier League season. The Red Devils are without Marcus Rashford due to his injury that could see him sidelined for a couple of months. They are rumoured to be in the hunt for an experienced striker.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel revealed that Cavani has indeed asked for a move away from Paris. However, the French giants are yet to accept any offer. PSG sporting director Leonardo also added that Atletico Madrid has had a bid rejected for Edinson Cavani. Will we see Edinson Cavani become the second Uruguayan forward after Diego Forlan to lead the Red Devils' frontline?

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes Edinson Cavani's next destination should be Old Trafford:



"I would 100% go and get Edinson Cavani. Huge experience, goalscorer, work ethic and great pro who the younger players in the squad would learn a lot from." pic.twitter.com/08sbPdKCrW — Warriors of Uruguay (@UruguayanHeroes) January 12, 2020

