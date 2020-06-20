WAT Vs LEI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Premier League Live

Vicarage Road will see football return, albeit with no fans coming in through the turnstiles, for the first time in over 100 days as third-placed Leicester make the trip to Watford. The Hornets are 17th in the Premier League with just 27 points to their name. Watford have managed to win just six of the 29 games played in the season so far, with relegation breathing down their neck.

As for Leicester City, they are currently third in the Premier League. Leicester City have managed to bank a total of 53 points in the league so far with 16 wins to their name (Draws 5, Losses 8). Foxes frontman Jamie Vardy will look to continue his quest for the Golden Boot this weekend. Interestingly, Vardy has 99 Premier League goals to his name heading into this fixture.

WAT vs LEI will commence on Saturday, June 20 at 5 PM. Fans can play the WAT vs LEI Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the WAT vs LEI Dream11 prediction, WAT vs LEI Dream11 top picks and WAT vs LEI Dream11 team.

WAT vs LEI Dream11 team

WAT vs LEI Dream11 top picks

Jamie Vardy (Captain) James Maddison (Vice-captain) Kasper Schmeichel Ismaila Sarr Troy Deeney

Squads for the WAT vs LEI Dream11 team

WAT vs LEI Dream11 team: Watford (WAT) squad

Ben Foster, Daniel Bachmann, Heurelho Gomes, Daryl Janmaat, Adrian Mariappa, Craig Dawson, Jose Holebas, Christian Kabasele, Adam Masina, Craig Cathcart, Kiko Femenia, Ismaila Sarr, Roberto Pereyra, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Etienne Capoue, Tom Cleverley, Will Hughes, Ignacio Pussetto, Nathaniel Chalobah, Issac Success, Domingos Quina, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Gerard Deulofeu, Troy Deeney, Andre Gray, Adalberto Penaranda, Joao Pedro Junqueira.

WAT vs LEI Dream11 team: Leicester City (LEI) squad

Danny Ward, Eldin Jakupovic, Kasper Schmeichel, Ben Chilwell, Caglar Soyuncu, Christian Fuchs, James Justin, Jonny Evans, Ricardo Pereira, Ryan Bennett, Wes Morgan, Ayoze Perez, Daniel Amartey, Demarai Gray, Dennis Praet, Hamza Choudhury, Harvey Barnes, James Maddison, Marc Albrighton, Matty James, Nampalys Mendy, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho

WAT vs LEI Dream11 prediction

Our WAT vs LEI Dream11 prediction is that Leicester City will win this game.

Note: The WAT vs LEI Dream11 prediction, WAT vs LEI Dream11 top picks and WAT vs LEI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The WAT vs LEI Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Cover image source: Leicester City Instagram