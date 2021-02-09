JUV Vs INT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Coppa Italia Semifinal Match Preview

Juventus resume their rivalry with Inter Milan in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final on Tuesday. The match is slated to be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on February 9 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:15 AM (Wednesday, February 10) according to IST. Let's have a look at the JUV vs INT Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other match details of this fixture.

Juventus head into the game following a massive 2 away-goal advantage as the Bianconeri registered a narrow 2-1 lead during the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final when both teams clashed at the Stadio Guiseppe Meazza in the first week of February. Lautaro Martinez’s early strike within the first ten minutes of the game handed Inter Milan an early lead as they looked comfortable during the game. However, Cristiano Ronaldo stole the show, as he helped himself to a first-half brace which not only cancelled out Inter Milan’s lead but turned the tables in favour of Andrea Pirlo’s men. With Inter Milan losing the match by a narrow margin at home they visit Turin with an uphill task at hand.

The Nerazzurri will need to win the second leg by nothing less than a two-goal margin or score three goals or more in order to edge past Juventus and walk into the final of the Coppa Italia by banking on the away-goal rule. However, Juventus have a very good record at Allianz Stadium and it will be a fairly difficult task for Antonio Conte and his men to defeat them by a heavy margin especially when they will be without the services of star players like Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal who are serving a suspension following the accumulation of yellow cards.

JUV vs INT Playing 11

Juventus- Gianluigi Buffon, Juan Cuadrado, Matthijs de Ligt, Danilo, Leonardo Bonucci, Arthur Melo, Weston McKennie, Federico Chiesa, Aaron Ramsey, Cristiano Ronaldo, Dejan Kulusevski

Inter Milan- Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Ivan Perisic, Gagliardini, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Achraf Hakimi; Romelu Lukaku, Lautaro Martinez

JUV vs INT Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Samir Handanovic

Defenders- Leonardo Bonucci, Stefan de Vrij, Juan Cuadrado

Midfielders- Ivan Perisic, Federico Chiesa, Nicolo Barella, Dejan Kulusevski, Achraf Hakimi

Strikers- Cristiano Ronaldo, Lautaro Martinez

JUV vs INT Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Lautaro Martinez or Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-Captain- Dejan Kulusevski or Ivan Perisic

JUV vs INT Match Prediction

Juventus will start the match following a six-game winning streak across all competitions as Andrea Pirlo will be hoping to keep the record intact and look to qualify for the finals of the Italian Cup Competition. With Juventus having the away-goal advantage alongside the benefit of playing the second leg on home turf, we expect the Bianconeri to edge past Antonio Conte's men and walk into the final with yet another narrow win against Inter Milan

Prediction: Juventus 1-0 Inter Milan

Note: The above JUV vs INT Dream11 prediction, JUV vs INT Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The JUV vs INT Dream11 Team and JUV vs INT Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.