Juventus Vs Crotone Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Live

Scudetto holders Juventus will square off against Crotone at the Allianz Stadium on Monday, February 22, in a bid to keep alive their chances of defending the title. The Serie A clash between the two sides is scheduled to kick off at 8:45 PM local time (Tuesday, February 23 at 1:15 AM IST). Here's a look at the Juventus vs Crotone team news, live stream details and our prediction for the crunch game.

Juventus vs Crotone match preview

Andrea Pirlo's men are currently sixth in the Serie A standings with 42 points from 21 games. Juventus are now 11 points behind league leaders Inter Milan, with two more games in hand. However, the Old Lady succumbed to a 1-0 away defeat against Napoli in their previous league outing. The Bianconeri also stumbled in the Champions League, losing the first leg of their round of 16 game against Porto.

On the other hand, Crotone are at the bottom of the Serie A table with just 12 points from 22 games. Giovanni Stroppa's men have managed just three wins since their promotion into the top tier of Italian football. No team has lost more games (16) than Crotone in the Italian top division this season. Crotone also have the worst defensive record in the league and have conceded 52 goals so far. Crotone have managed just one win from their last six league games.

Juventus vs Crotone team news, injuries and suspensions

For Juventus, Giorgio Chiellini limped off during the defeat against Porto and the veteran centre-back joins Leonardo Bonucci on the sidelines. Midfielder Arthur is also ruled out due to a leg injury while Adrien Rabiot is suspended. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lead the line for Juventus.

For the visitors, Salvatore Molina is set to return to the squad after recovering from a shoulder fracture. However, Ahmad Benali (thigh) and Giuseppe Cuomo (hip) are expected to miss out once more.

Juventus vs Crotone prediction

Juventus will be eager to get back to winning ways while making a statement of intent on Monday night. Barring another shock result, it's hard to see Juventus lose this game. Our prediction is a comfortable 3-0 win for the hosts.

Serie A live: Where to watch Juventus vs Crotone live?

In India, the game will telecast live on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD. The Juventus vs Crotone live stream will be available on Sony LIV. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Juventus, Crotone Instagram