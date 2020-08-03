Juventus Wage Structure Reveals Massive Pay Disparity Between Cristiano Ronaldo And Others

A number of Juventus stars are reportedly raising eyebrows over the stunning disparity in wages between Cristiano Ronaldo and the rest of the squad. Juventus recently clinched their ninth successive Serie A title and Cristiano Ronaldo played a massive role in guiding the Old Lady to the summit with his 31 goals. According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly earns a whopping €31 million a year - €23 million more than teammate Matthijs de Ligt in second place.

Cristiano Ronaldo salary at Juventus: Ronaldo Juventus contract

Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Juventus from Real Madrid back in 2018 for a reported fee of €100 million (£88 million) on a four-year deal. Cristiano Ronaldo's salary, as reportedly by Marca, is just over €576,000 a week, making the Portuguese superstar one of the highest-paid players in the world. However, According to reports from Gazzetta dello Sport, the Cristiano Ronaldo salary figure has created a 'discord' at the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s £540k-a-week wages causing ‘discord’ at Juventus as he makes almost FOUR TIMES next highest earne. pic.twitter.com/Th3O3GRJf5 — Enock Kobina Essel Niccolò Makaveli (@EnockKobinaEsse) July 31, 2020

Serie A news: Ronaldo earns almost four times more than teammate Matthijs de Ligt

Cristiano Ronaldo's net salary was reportedly four times more than Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt prior to the pay cuts following the coronavirus pandemic. De Ligt signed for Juventus in the summer of 2019 for a reported fee of €75 million (£67million). However, most fans were astonished at Juventus making the 20-year old the second-highest-paid player at the club considering his age. Gonzalo Higuain takes the third spot while outgoing midfielder Miralem Pjanic ranks in fourth place. Argentine superstar Paulo Dybala is the fifth highest-paid player at the club

It's also surprising to see that Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who has managed only 11 starts this season, earns almost double the wages of club captain Giorgio Chiellini. Gazzetta dello Sport estimates that the Serie A spends around €294m (£264m) per year in wages, with nine Juventus players dominating the top 10 list. Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku is the only other player who manages to sneak into the top 10, with the Belgian grabbing third spot.

Here are the top 10 earners at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo: €31 million Matthijs de Ligt: €8 million Gonzalo Higuain: €7.5 million Miralem Pjanic: €7.5 million Paulo Dybala: €7.3 million Arthur: €7 million Aaron Ramsey: €7 million Adrien Rabiot: €7 million Leonardo Bonucci: €6.5 million Wojciech Szczesny: €6.5 million

Image Credits - Cristiano Instagram