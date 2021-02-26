KAW Vs YKFM Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, J-League 2021 Match Preview

Quick links:
The J-League 2021 season kickstarts on Friday, February 26, 2021. Kawasaki Frontale will begin their J-League title defence when they battle it out against Yokohama F Marinos in the opening clash. Here is the KAW vs YKFM Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, schedule and other key details of the match.
Venue: Todoroki Athletics Stadium
Date: Friday, February 26, 2021
Time: 2.30 pm IST
Kawasaki clinched the J-League last season with a massive 18-point lead over second-placed Gamba Osaka. Kawasaki managed 26 victories in the 34 games that they played, while losing out on just three occasions throughout the course of the season. Kawasaki last played against Gamba Osaka in the Japanese Super Cup final, winning the competition 3-2. Kaoru Mitoma and Yu Kobayashi scored for their side to clinch the silverware.
【横浜FM戦MDP情報📘】— 川崎フロンターレ (@frontale_staff) February 25, 2021
表紙＆メインインタビュー🎤カオル
選手対談企画👬ケイ＆カズキこと小塚和季選手
新連載コーナー🎤ヤスト
今号の内容について、詳しくはこちら👉https://t.co/o6lRiZK5lI
オンラインショップでも販売中💡（※試合後日発送）https://t.co/En57J47Yb9 【広報】#frontale pic.twitter.com/Mwtx0Tdfjh
On the other hand, Yokohama F Marinos managed to finish ninth in the competition last season. Marinos racked up 14 victories throughout the season, managing 47 points in all. In the most recent clash, Yokohama F Marinos came up against Suwon Bluewings in the round of 16 of the AFC Champions League, only to lose out 3-2.
Kawasaki Frontale: Jung Sung-Ryong, Shintaro Kurumaya, Shogo Taniguchi, Miki Yamane, Kaito Kamiya, Kaoru Mitoma, Akihiro Ienaga, Yasuto Wakizaka, Leandro Damiao, Yu Kobayashi, Reo Hatate.
Yokohama F Marinos: Yuji Kajakawa,Tomoki Iwata, Theerathon Bunmathan, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Makito Ito, Kota Mizunuma, Jun Amano, Kota Watanabe, Marcos Junior, Ado Onaiwu, Jose Elber Pimentel da Silva.
Goalkeeper: Jung Sung-Ryong
Defenders: Shintaro Kurumaya, Shogo Taniguchi, Tomoki Iwata, Theerathon Bunmathan
Midfielders: Kaoru Mitoma, Kota Mizunuma, Jun Amano
Forwards: Leandro Damiao, Yu Kobayashi, Marcos Junior
Kawasaki Fontale: Leandro Damiao (c), Yu Kobayashi
Yokohama F Marinos: Kota Mizunuma (vc), Marcos Junior
Kawasaki, being the defending champions appear to have an edge over Yokohama and are likely to win the game 2-1.
