KAW Vs YKFM Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, J-League 2021 Match Preview

The J-League 2021 season kickstarts on Friday, February 26, 2021. Kawasaki Frontale will begin their J-League title defence when they battle it out against Yokohama F Marinos in the opening clash. Here is the KAW vs YKFM Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, schedule and other key details of the match.

KAW vs YKFM Live: KAW vs YKFM Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Todoroki Athletics Stadium

Date: Friday, February 26, 2021

Time: 2.30 pm IST

KAW vs YKFM Live: KAW vs YKFM Dream11 prediction and preview

Kawasaki clinched the J-League last season with a massive 18-point lead over second-placed Gamba Osaka. Kawasaki managed 26 victories in the 34 games that they played, while losing out on just three occasions throughout the course of the season. Kawasaki last played against Gamba Osaka in the Japanese Super Cup final, winning the competition 3-2. Kaoru Mitoma and Yu Kobayashi scored for their side to clinch the silverware.

On the other hand, Yokohama F Marinos managed to finish ninth in the competition last season. Marinos racked up 14 victories throughout the season, managing 47 points in all. In the most recent clash, Yokohama F Marinos came up against Suwon Bluewings in the round of 16 of the AFC Champions League, only to lose out 3-2.

KAW vs YKFM playing 11s (probable)

Kawasaki Frontale: Jung Sung-Ryong, Shintaro Kurumaya, Shogo Taniguchi, Miki Yamane, Kaito Kamiya, Kaoru Mitoma, Akihiro Ienaga, Yasuto Wakizaka, Leandro Damiao, Yu Kobayashi, Reo Hatate.

Yokohama F Marinos: Yuji Kajakawa,Tomoki Iwata, Theerathon Bunmathan, Shinnosuke Hatanaka, Makito Ito, Kota Mizunuma, Jun Amano, Kota Watanabe, Marcos Junior, Ado Onaiwu, Jose Elber Pimentel da Silva.

KAW vs YKFM Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Jung Sung-Ryong

Defenders: Shintaro Kurumaya, Shogo Taniguchi, Tomoki Iwata, Theerathon Bunmathan

Midfielders: Kaoru Mitoma, Kota Mizunuma, Jun Amano

Forwards: Leandro Damiao, Yu Kobayashi, Marcos Junior

KAW vs YKFM Dream11 team top picks

Kawasaki Fontale: Leandro Damiao (c), Yu Kobayashi

Yokohama F Marinos: Kota Mizunuma (vc), Marcos Junior

KAW vs YKFM match prediction

Kawasaki, being the defending champions appear to have an edge over Yokohama and are likely to win the game 2-1.

Note: The KAW vs YKFM match prediction is based on our own analysis. The KAW vs YKFM playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Kawasaki Frontale Twitter