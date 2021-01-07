KBFC Vs OFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Indian Super League Match Preview

A bottom of the barrel clash in the Indian Super League brings us a thrilling encounter between Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC. The ISL match is slated to be played at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim, on Thursday, 7th January, with kick off at 7.30 PM according to IST. Let us have a look at KBFC vs OFC Dream11 Prediction, playing 11, top picks and other match details.

𝕄𝔸𝕋ℂℍ𝔻𝔸𝕐🟡

Come On You Blasters!💪 #KBFCOFC #YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/qbYLWsqipL — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) January 7, 2021

Kerala FC have started off the season very poorly as they are stuck at the bottom end of the table. Kibu Vicuna's men have registered only a single win while drawing three and losing four of their eight ISL matches. Despite winning their first match against Hyderabad FC, Kerala Blasters failed to carry forward the momentum and replicate a similar performance thereafter. In their previous outing against a high-flying Mumbai side, Sergio Lobera's men blasted off Kerala and registered a comfortable 2-0 win. A win against the bottom-most team in ISL will surely help Kerala to gain those much needed three points and build some positive momentum for themselves.

Also Read Messi Overjoyed With Pedri's Assist During Barca's Narrow Win Against Athletic: WATCH

Odisha FC, on the other hand, are still looking for their first win in the Hero Indian Super League. With two draws and six losses to their name, Odisha FC have earned a mere two points from their eight matches. Sitting at the bottom of the ISL table, Stuart Baxter's team are just a spot below the hosts and still have a four-point gap between them as they look to bridge the difference with a win on Thursday.

Also Read Raul Jimenez Injury Update: Wolves Striker Begins Early Fitness Work Weeks After Surgery

KBFC VS OFC Playing 11

Kerala Blasters FC- Albino Gomes, Jessel Carneiro, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jordan Murray, Sandeep Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Nishu Kumar, Facundo Pereyra, Lalthathanga Khawlring, Vicente Gomez,

Odisha FC- Arshdeep Singh, Hendry Antonay, Shubham Sarangi, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Gaurav BoraCole Alexander, Vinit Rai, Diego Mauricio, Manuel Onwu, Jerry Mawihmingthanga

Also Read Man United Vice-chairman Ed Woodward Beats Daniel Levy To Become Highest Paid Director

KBFC VS OFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - A. Gomes

Defenders - Steven Taylor, Nishu Kumar, Shubham Sarangi

Midfielders - Vicente Gomez, Jeakson Singh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Cole Alexander

Forwards - Manuel Onwu, Jordan Murray, Diego Mauricio

KBFC VS OFC Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain - Jerry Mawihmingthanga or Manuel Onwu

Vice-captain - Diego Mauricio or Jordan Murray

KBFC VS OFC Match Prediction

Both the teams have failed to find form and struggled in front of goal. With both the teams being the lowest-scoring teams in the ongoing ISL, we do not expect a high-scoring encounter in the match and predict a staple goalless draw as the result.

Also Read Liverpool Transfer News: Reds Set To Challenge Real Madrid In Race To Sign David Alaba

Prediction - Kerala Blasters FC 0-0 Odisha FC

Note The above KBFC VS OFC Dream11 Prediction, KBFC VS OFC Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis, KBFC VS OFC Dream11 team and KBFC VS OFC Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result