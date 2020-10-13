LAT Vs MLT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Nations League Game Preview

Latvia will face Malta at the Daugavas Stadion for the UEFA Nations League D Group 1 clash on October 13, Tuesday at 9:30 PM IST. Latvia are currently second on the table, having drawn three out of three games and they face a third placed Malta, who have drawn two and lost one. Here's a look at our LAT vs MLT Dream11 prediction and LAT vs MLT Dream11 team.

LAT vs MLT live: LAT vs MLT Dream11 prediction and preview

Latvia are unbeaten in their last five games and now host Malta and will be in a bid to extend that run. Both teams haven't had the best of attacks with all their recent outings seeing less goals. Based on current form and recent results, our LAT vs MLT match prediction is a draw.

Commercialisation of sports facilities, Integrity Unit and @MaltaFA1900 capital projects on the agenda during positive meeting with @clifton_grima, the Parliamentary Secretary for Sport and his team ⚽️🇲🇹 pic.twitter.com/IW55ZdaApF — Bjorn Vassallo (@VassalloBjorn) September 28, 2020

LAT vs MLT – Squads

Latvia : Roberts Ozols, Pavels Steinbors, Davis Oss, Marcis Oss, Antonijs Cernomordijs, Igors Tarasovs, Elvis Stuglis, Vladislavs Sorokins, Raivis Jurkovskis, Kriss Karklins, Kaspars Dubra, Eduards Emsis, Arturs Zjuzins, Glebs Kluskins, Ritvars Rugins, Vladislavs Fjodorovs, Roberts Savalnieks, Alvis Jaunzems, Martins Kigurs, Janis Ikaunieks, Andrejs Ciganiks, Roberts Uldrikis, Vladislavs Gutkovskis, Davis Ikaunieks

Malta: Henry Bonello, Jake Galea, Matthew Calleja Cremona, Andrei Agius, Enrico Pepe, Ferdinando Apap, Kurt Shaw, Samir Arab, Steve Borg, Tristan Caruana, Zach Muscat, Bjorn Kristensen, Cain Attard, Joseph Mbong, Joseph Muscat, Matthew Guillaumier, Myles Beerman, Rowen Muscat, Ryan Camenzuli, Steven Pisani, Teddy Teuma, Jake Grech, Jurgen Degabriele, Kyrian Nwoko, Luke Gambin, Luke Montebello, Paul Mbong, Shaun Dimech

LAT vs MLT live: LAT vs MLT Dream11 team, top picks

LAT vs MLT live - Latvia probable playing 11

Roberts Ozols, Pavels Steinbors, Davis Oss, Marcis Oss, Antonijs Cernomordijs, Igors Tarasovs, Elvis Stuglis, Vladislavs Sorokins, Raivis Jurkovskis, Kriss Karklins, Kaspars Dubra

LAT vs MLT live - Malta probable playing 11

Jake Galea, Andrei Agius, Enrico Pepe, Kurt Shaw, Samir Arab, Bjorn Kristensen, Joseph Mbong, Matthew Guillaumier, Jurgen Degabriele, Kyrian Nwoko, Luke Gambin

LAT vs MLT Live: Player to watch

Roberts Ozols has been good between the sticks and is our pick for the player to watch for.

LAT vs MLT Dream11 prediction: LAT vs MLT Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Roberts Ozols (C)

Defenders - Enrico Pepe, Kurt Shaw, Samir Arab, Davis Oss,

Midfielders - Sorokins, Raivis Jurkovskis, Joseph Mbong, Matthew Guillaumier,

Forwards - Kyrian Nwoko, Luke Gambin (VC)

Note: The above LAT vs MLT Dream11 prediction, LAT vs MLT Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LAT vs MLT Dream11 team and LAT vs MLT Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Latvia Twitter