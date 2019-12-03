Kylian Mbappe's Decade-long Wish Fulfilled By Didier Drogba During Ballon D'Or Ceremony

Football is made up of small moments of emotions and joy. On Monday night, fans witnessed yet another such moment when Kylian Mbappe's decade long request was fulfilled by Didier Drogba during the Ballon d'Or 2019 ceremony.

Drogba paid his debt after denying Kylian Mbappe a selfie 10yrs ago in a controversial match between Chelsea and Barcelona in the UCL #BallonDor #MESSIX #BallonDor2019pic.twitter.com/BZuPGm1eP8 — audu oluwaseun (@audu_oluwaseun) December 2, 2019

Didier Drogba and Kylian Mbappe at Chelsea

In 2009, during Chelsea's Champions League semi-final clash with Barcelona at Stamford Bridge, Didier Drogba had promised a then 10-year-old Kylian Mbappe, (who was having a trial with Chelsea) to take a picture with him after the match. But the manner in which the game progressed, infuriated Drogba so much that he backtracked on his promise and refused to click a picture with Mbappe. Poor officiating by the referee in that game by Tom Henning Ovrebo meant Chelsea were knocked out of the Champions League on away goals. As many as four penalties were apparently denied which resulted in a confrontation between Drogba and the referee. The Chelsea striker was subsequently hit with a six-match Champions League ban for his behaviour.

Drogba: "10 years ago after Chelsea vs Barça, a child came to me to take a picture, I said no bcos of the disgraceful refereeing. I learned that the child was Kylian Mbappé. I want to pay my debt now."



Give Didier the #BallonDor already! pic.twitter.com/6dB6ieZOL6 — Vince™ (@Blue_Footy) December 2, 2019

PSG's Kylian Mbappe: A rising sensation

Cut to 2019, Didier Drogba is now retired while Kylian Mbappe is taking the footballing world by storm. The 20-year-old moved to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 and has been tearing apart in Ligue 1. So much so, he's widely regarded as a future Ballon d'Or winner and has been notably linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus. The 2018 World Cup winner with France, Mbappe scored 39 goals in 43 appearances for PSG last season and 10 goals in 13 appearances so far this season.

Didier Drogba makes amends

During the Ballon d'Or 2019 ceremony, Didier Drogba, who co-hosted the ceremony, made amends for his behaviour in 2009 by taking a selfie with Kylian Mbappe. The French striker finished in sixth place in the 2019 Ballon d'Or and was presented with the award by Drogba himself. 20-year-old Mbappe was seen smiling in delight as Drogba called out to the audience and other attendees to join in for the selfie.

