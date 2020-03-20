The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

LaLiga FIFA20 Tournament Scheduled For March 20 Weekend Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Football News

LaLiga have come up with a great initiative to keep their fans entertained during the time of coronavirus outbreak. Read more for detailed information about it.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
LaLiga

The coronavirus outbreak has taken a massive toll in the world of football. All the major leagues around Europe have come to a standstill until further notice. It might take a couple of months before authorities decide to continue with the league. Some leagues might also get cancelled looking at the ongoing situation globally. Like millions of fans around the world, players are also engaging in other activities to pass on their spare time. 

Also Read | Coronavirus Lockdown: Willian To Stick With Chelsea This Season Even If His Contract Ends

LaLiga cancelled: Marco Asensio and Sergi Roberto to participate in the competition

The LaLiga has come up with a great initiative to keep their fans entertained during the time of coronavirus outbreak. 20 players from LaLiga Santander will compete in a FIFA tournament against each other. LaLiga have tied up with the famous YouTuber, Ibai Llanos to set up the grand tournament. A single player from each LaLiga top division team will represent their team. The tournament is expected to take place on 20th, 21st and 22nd March.

Also Read | Coronavirus Lockdown: What Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos And Other LaLiga Stars Are Up To

LaLiga cancelled: The players who will represent their teams are as follows:

  1. Barcelona: Sergi Roberto
  2. Real Madrid: Marco Asensio
  3. Sevilla: Sergio Reguilon
  4. Real Sociedad: Adnan Januzaj
  5. Getafe: Jason Remeseiro
  6. Atletico Madrid: Marcos Llorente
  7. Valencia: Carlos Soler
  8. Villarreal: Manu Morlanes
  9. Granada: Jose Antonio Martinez
  10. Athletic Club: Gorka Guruzeta
  11. Osasuna: Ruben Garcia
  12. Real Betis: Borja Iglesias
  13. Levante: Carlos Clerc
  14. Alaves: Lucas Perez
  15. Real Valladolid: Pedro Porro
  16. Eibar: Edu Exposito
  17. Celta Vigo: Kevin Vazquez
  18. Real Mallorca: Alex Pozo
  19. Leganes: Aitor Ruibal
  20. Espanyol: Adri Embarba

Also Read | Man City Star Ilkay Gundogan's Top Three List Has Glaring Cristiano Ronaldo Omission

Also Read | Man United Extend Nemanja Matic's Contract; Serbian To Stay At Old Trafford Till 2021

Ibai Llanos, on Twitter, posted: "It hasn't been 24 hours since I put the tweet out and we already have all 20 top teams confirmed," Llanos wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will see the tournament being played. Ruben Martin, Miguel Angel Roman, Antoni Daimiel and Manolo Lama are coming to commentate. It's going to get messy, it's going to get really messy."

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Nirbhaya
NIRBHAYA CASE: THE FINAL 24 HOURS
Peter Mukerjea
PETER MUKERJEA WALKS OUT OF JAIL
Russia
RUSSIA FMBA: '3 PROTOTYPE VACCINES'
Rangan Gogoi
ARNAB'S REPLY TO JUSTICE GOGOI
Virender Sehwag
SEHWAG LAUDS 'JANTA CURFEW'
Sourav Ganguly
GANGULY'S TRIBUTE TO PK BANERJEE