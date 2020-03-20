LaLiga FIFA20 Tournament Scheduled For March 20 Weekend Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has taken a massive toll in the world of football. All the major leagues around Europe have come to a standstill until further notice. It might take a couple of months before authorities decide to continue with the league. Some leagues might also get cancelled looking at the ongoing situation globally. Like millions of fans around the world, players are also engaging in other activities to pass on their spare time.

LaLiga cancelled: Marco Asensio and Sergi Roberto to participate in the competition

The LaLiga has come up with a great initiative to keep their fans entertained during the time of coronavirus outbreak. 20 players from LaLiga Santander will compete in a FIFA tournament against each other. LaLiga have tied up with the famous YouTuber, Ibai Llanos to set up the grand tournament. A single player from each LaLiga top division team will represent their team. The tournament is expected to take place on 20th, 21st and 22nd March.

LaLiga cancelled: The players who will represent their teams are as follows:

Barcelona: Sergi Roberto Real Madrid: Marco Asensio Sevilla: Sergio Reguilon Real Sociedad: Adnan Januzaj Getafe: Jason Remeseiro Atletico Madrid: Marcos Llorente Valencia: Carlos Soler Villarreal: Manu Morlanes Granada: Jose Antonio Martinez Athletic Club: Gorka Guruzeta Osasuna: Ruben Garcia Real Betis: Borja Iglesias Levante: Carlos Clerc Alaves: Lucas Perez Real Valladolid: Pedro Porro Eibar: Edu Exposito Celta Vigo: Kevin Vazquez Real Mallorca: Alex Pozo Leganes: Aitor Ruibal Espanyol: Adri Embarba

Os presentamos también al equipo de comentaristas que es una absoluta locura.



HOY A LAS 20:00 el SORTEO con LAS BOLAS CALIENTES



Esto empieza YA. pic.twitter.com/YcOYSt2Qeg — Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) March 19, 2020

Ibai Llanos, on Twitter, posted: "It hasn't been 24 hours since I put the tweet out and we already have all 20 top teams confirmed," Llanos wrote on his Twitter account on Tuesday. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will see the tournament being played. Ruben Martin, Miguel Angel Roman, Antoni Daimiel and Manolo Lama are coming to commentate. It's going to get messy, it's going to get really messy."