LaLiga Would End Season If Real Madrid Were At The Top, Claims Former Barcelona President

Former Barcelona president Joan Gaspart has claimed that the LaLiga would have ended the season if Real Madrid were at the top of the table heading into the coronavirus break. The coronavirus pandemic caused the suspension of football early in March and Gaspart has taken a sly dig at LaLiga chiefs accusing them of favouritism towards Real Madrid. As things stand, Barcelona remain two points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid at the summit of the LaLiga table with football set to resume on June 8.

ALSO READ: Man United Draw £140 Million Loan For Potential Signings In The Summer Transfer Window

LaLiga suspended: Gaspart on Real Madrid favouritism

The LaLiga season was suspended due to the unprecedented coronavirus crisis that halted most of the football across Europe in March. Although a number of countries including France, Netherlands and Belgium ended their football leagues, LaLiga still remains on course to finish the remaining games left in the season. While Barcelona remain at the top of the LaLiga table, former Blaugrana President Joan Gaspart made some interesting remarks over the Spanish chiefs that are in control of the league. Gaspart served as Barcelona president from 2000 to 2003 and while speaking to Tertulia del 10 del Barca the 75-year-old claimed that if Real Madrid were at the top of the LaLiga table, they would already be awarded the title.

Former Barcelona president Joan Gaspart believes #LaLiga would have been cancelled if Real Madrid and not Barcelona are leading the league.



"If Madrid had finished as leader before the confinement, La Liga would have ended." pic.twitter.com/OTvHSYx3O9 — SBOBET (@SBOBET) May 28, 2020

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Destroys Barcelona Squad In Training As He Gears Up For LaLiga Return: Watch

LaLiga standings: Barcelona lead the way

Real Madrid lost the lead at the top of the table just before coronavirus halted football in Spain, as Real Betis handed Zinedine Zidane's men their third loss of the season. This allowed Barcelona to reclaim top spot with a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad on Matchday 27. Prior to Matchday 27, Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-0 in El Clasico and were leading the title race for a week before stumbling once again.

ALSO READ: Man United Fans React With Excitement After Pogba And Fernandes Are Pictured Together

LaLiga standings: LaLiga return

The LaLiga standings make for an interesting finish to the season as Barcelona (58) are just two points ahead of Real Madrid (56) in second place with 11 matchdays remaining. The hunt for a top-four spot is extremely tight as five points separate Sevilla (47) in third place from Valencia (42) in seventh place. The clubs in the Spanish top division have already resumed training for the LaLiga return next month.

ALSO READ: Dortmund 'obsessed' With Jurgen Klopp Despite Latter's Long Term Plans With Liverpool