Lampard Okay With Not Making Any New Chelsea Signings In January

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard does not want to sign any player in desperation alongside an admission that the Blues may not sign any player this transfer window. Chelsea has been struggling to sign their main transfer targets and has played huge gambles in the past by signing players such as Radamel Falcao, Alexandro Pato on short-term deals. According to reports, even though FIFA lifted the transfer ban, Lampard does not want to bring any player to Stamford Bridge just for the sake of it.

A transfer is a difficult time for foreign players

Lampard said that it is a difficult time for foreign players in the transfer window because they come in from a completely different league, from a different environment and take some time to settle down. He further added that is precisely why they have to think carefully and buy players.

The Chelsea manager said that he does not want to take any impulsive decision, adding that he wants to do the right thing for the club. He said even if they sign a player on a short-term or a long-term basis then also they need to think carefully and take the next step. Lampard further added if they feel that the player fits the bill then they will make a move for him.

Abramovich wants to make a 'statement' signing

According to transfer expert/journalist Duncan Castles, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich wants to make a signing with someone who is popular with the fans. Castles' statement comes after FIFA cut Chelsea's transfer ban in half ahead of the January transfer window. Chelsea has been monitoring a lot of players but reports suggest they are keen on signing the likes of Leicester City defender Ben Chilwell, Lyon striker Moussa Dembele and West Ham defender Issa Diop.

Castles said that Chelsea has set their priority on signing a player who will strengthen their wide attacking areas. According to reports, the Blues want to secure the services of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho and both Abramovich and Granovskaia are keen to make the signing a reality. Castles said that the club was looking to sign wingers and Sancho is the perfect option. The journalist further added that the reason behind Chelsea wanting to sign Sancho is because England International has impressed while playing for Borussia Dortmund so far.

(with inputs from agencies)