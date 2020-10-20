Lazio Vs Dortmund Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

Simone Inzaghi's Lazio will host Lucien Favre's Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, October 20 as the UEFA Champions League returns for another exciting campaign. The Champions League Group F game between Lazio and Dortmund is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm local time (Wednesday, 12:30 am IST) at the Stadio Olimpico. Here's a look at the Lazio vs Dortmund team news, Lazio vs Dortmund live stream details and our Lazio vs Dortmund prediction for the highly-anticipated encounter.

Good morning, Rome! 👋



🆚 Lazio

🏆 Champions League

🗓 10/20/20

⏰ 3:00 PM ET / 19:00 BST / 21:00 CEST

📍 Stadio Olimpico pic.twitter.com/sP1vVtm6AB — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) October 19, 2020

ALSO READ: Liverpool Fans Start Petition To Dismiss VAR Official In Charge During Game Vs Everton

Lazio vs Dortmund prediction and preview

Lazio will make their first appearance in the Champions League since the 2007-08 season. Simone Inzaghi's side finished in fourth place in the Serie A standings last season to qualify for the elite tournament. However, Lazio have endured a rather underwhelming start to the new campaign as they sit 15th in the current Serie A standings with four points from as many games. Most recently, Lazio were humbled 3-0 by Sampdoria on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Jeje Lalpekhlua, Danny Fox And Matti Steinmann Join SC East Bengal

On the other hand, Dortmund have had an encouraging start to the new campaign as they currently occupy the third spot in the Bundesliga table with nine points from four games. Lucien Favre's men registered a 1-0 win over Hoffenheim at the weekend and will be looking to lay down a marker at the Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday. Our Lazio vs Dortmund prediction is a 3-2 win for Dortmund.

Lazio vs Dortmund team news, injuries and suspensions

For Lazio, Senad Lulic, Andreas Pereira, Silvio Proto and Stefan Radu have been ruled out of the clash against Dortmund. Manuel Lazarri and Luiz Felipe are also doubtful for the Champions League encounter. Star forward Ciro Immobile is expected to lead the line for the hosts.

ALSO READ: Van Dijk Injury: Who Can Replace The Dutch Centre-back At Liverpool?

For the visitors, Marcel Schmelzer, Nico Schulz and Dan-Axel Zagadou are set to miss the game. Thorgan Hazard and Lukasz Piszczek are also doubts for the UCL opener. Dortmund's front three could possibly consist of Marco Reus, Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho.

ALSO READ: Arsene Wenger Brands Arch-rival Jose Mourinho As 'childish' After Book Omision

Champions League live: How to watch Lazio vs Dortmund live?

In the UK, fans can watch Lazio vs Dortmund live on BT Sport Extra. In India, the Lazio vs Dortmund Champions League live telecast will be aired on Sony Ten 3 SD & HD. Fans can also watch the Lazio vs Dortmund live stream on SonyLIV.

Image Credits - Lazio, Dortmund Twitter