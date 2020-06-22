LCE Vs MIL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Serie A Live

Lecce will host AC Milan on Matchday 27 in Serie A this week. The match will be played at the Via del Mare. Lecce are currently on the 18th spot of the Serie A table with 25 points to their name, having managed to win six out of the 26 games played in the season so far (Draws 7, Losses 13).

As for AC Milan, they currently occupy the 8th spot in the league standings. AC Milan have managed to bank a total of 36 points in the league so far with 10 wins to their name (Draws 6, Losses 10). AC Milan are currently 15 points behind Atalanta in fourth, and three points behind sixth-placed Napoli.

LCE vs MIL will commence on Monday, June 22 at 11 PM IST. Fans can play the LCE vs MIL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the LCE vs MIL Dream11 prediction, LCE vs MIL Dream11 top picks and LCE vs MIL Dream11 team.

LCE vs MIL Dream11 team

LCE vs MIL Dream11 Top Picks

K Babacar (Captain) A Rebic (Vice-captain) G Lapadula J Petericcione D Calabria A Romagnoli

Squads for the LCE vs MIL Dream11 team

LCE vs MIL Dream11 team: Lecce (LCE)

Gianmarco Chironi, Mauro Vigorito, Gabriel, Michele Laraspata, Marco Calderoni, Andrea Rispoli, Brayan Vera, Biagio Meccariello, Nehuen Paz, Cristian Dell’Orco, Fabio Lucioni, Luca Rossettini, Giulio Donati, Salvatore Rimoli, Sergio Maselli, Zan Majer, Marco Mancosu, Jacopo Petriccione, Alessandro Deiola, Riccardo Saponara, Antonin Barak, Yevhen Shakhov, Panagiotis Tachtsidis, Samuele Oltremarini, Filippo Falco, Diego Farias, Gianluca Lapadula, Khouma Babacar

LCE vs MIL Dream11 team: AC Milan (MIL)

Matteo Soncin, Antonio-Donnarumma, Gianluigi-Donnarumma, Asmir Begovic, Alexis Saelemaekers, Leo Duarte, Matteo Gabbia, Andrea Conti, Theo Hernandez, Simon Kjaer, Mateo Musacchio, Alessio Romagnoli, Davide Calabria, Samu Castillejo, Lucas Paqueta, Marco Brescianini, Ismael Bennacer, Rade Krunic, Franck Kessie, Diego Laxalt, Giacomo Bonaventura, Hakan Calhanoglu, Lucas Biglia, Lorenzo Colombo, Giacomo Olzer, Riccardo Tonin, Daniel Maldini, Rafael Leao, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ante Rebic

LCE vs MIL Dream11 prediction

Our LCE vs MIL Dream11 prediction is that AC Milan will win this game.

Note: The LCE vs MIL Dream11 prediction, LCE vs MIL Dream11 top picks and LCE vs MIL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LCE vs MIL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Cover image courtesy: AC Milan Instagram