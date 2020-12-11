Leeds United Vs West Ham Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League 2020 Preview

Leeds United will lock horns against West Ham United in Matchday 12 of the Premier League season on Friday. The match will be played at Elland Road and will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Saturday. Here's a look at the Leeds United vs West Ham live stream details, team news and our match prediction for the same.

Leeds United vs West Ham prediction and preview

Leeds United will host West Ham United on Friday and will look to bounce back from their 1-3 defeat against Chelsea last week. The Peacocks have endured an indifferent start since their return to top flight and find themselves at 14th in the Premier League standings. West Ham United, on the other hand, are also coming on the back of a 1-3 defeat suffered at the hands of Manchester United, which snapped their three-game winning streak.

The Hammers have been in fine form and are 8th in the Premier League standings, just four points of the top four. West Ham come into the clash as favourites, but Marcelo Bielsa is in a confident mood and announced his playing XI in his pre-match press conference.

🏟 Elland Road

⏰ 8:00 PM

🆚 @LUFC

📺 Sky Sports#LEEWHU — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 11, 2020

Leeds United vs West Ham team news

David Moyes may be keen to give summer signing Said Benrahma a start in the first XI ahead of Pablo Fornals, who missed a couple of huge chances against Man United. Michael Antonio's continued hamstring problems mean that Sebastian Haller is likely to play up front. Bielsa, who revealed his line-up, said that Luke Ayling will be playing centre-back, while Rodrigo Moreno will play in a more creative role up top. Robin Koch is ruled out until January, while fellow defender Diego Llorente is sidelined for a couple of weeks.

Leeds United vs West Ham team news: Probable line-up

Leeds United: Illan Meslier; Stuart Dallas, Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Ezgjan Alioski; Kalvin Phillips; Raphinha, Mateusz Klich, Rodrigo Moreno, Jack Harrison; Patrick Bamford

Illan Meslier; Stuart Dallas, Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Ezgjan Alioski; Kalvin Phillips; Raphinha, Mateusz Klich, Rodrigo Moreno, Jack Harrison; Patrick Bamford West Ham: Lukasz Fabianski; Fabian Balbuena, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell; Vladimír Coufal, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Arthur Masuaku; Jarrod Bowen, Sebastian Haller, Said Benrahma

How to watch Leeds United vs West Ham live stream?

The live telecast of Leeds United vs West Ham will be available on Star Sports Select 2 in India. The Leeds United vs West Ham live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. For fans who wish to follow the game’s live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media. The match begins at 1:30 AM IST on Friday night.

(Image Courtesy: West Ham, Leeds United Instagram)