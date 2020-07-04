LEV Vs BAY Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, DFB-Pokal Final Live

Quick links:
Bayer Leverkusen go up against Bayern Munich in the DFB-Pokal final this weekend. The DFP-Pokal final gives Leverkusen a chance to salvage something from their season after missing out on the Champions League spots this campaign. The Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich DFB-Pokal final live match will take place on July 4 at 11:30 PM IST at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany. Here is the LEV vs BAY Dream11 prediction, LEV vs BAY Dream11 team news, LEV vs BAY Dream11 top picks, schedule, and preview.
POKAL FINAL DAY 😍#B04FCB #Packmas pic.twitter.com/Nsie2CUktl— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) July 4, 2020
Bayer Leverkusen will be looking to put their Bundesliga disappointment behind with a win in the Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich DFB Pokal final live game. The club narrowly missed out on a Champions League place. However, Leverkusen will be looking to make amends as they attempt to win their second DFB-Pokal final in their history, having last won it in 1992-93 when the club defeated Hertha Berlin in the DFB-Pokal final. Bayern Munich, on the other hand, won their 30th league title and will be looking to add to their trophy cabinet by winning the DFB-Pokal final at Leverkusen's expense.
We'll play in our 04th DFB Pokal final on the 04th of July!— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) July 1, 2020
Let's bring the 🏆 back to Leverkusen! 💪 pic.twitter.com/XtUC7eL8Dr
Bayer Leverkusen (LEV): Niklas Lomb, Ramazan Ozcan, Lukas Hradecky, Sven Bender, Lars Bender, Mitchell Weiser, Wendell, Aleksandar Dragovic, Jonathan Tah, Daley Sinkgraven, Edmond Tapsoba, Charles Aranguiz, Karim Bellarabi (doubtful), Julian Baumgartlinger, Leon Bailey, Kerem Demirbay, Nadiem Amiri, Moussa Diaby, Exequiel Palacios, Adrian Stanilewicz, Florian Wirtz, Kevin Volland, Lucas Alario, Kai Havertz, Paulinho-Filho
Bayern Munich (BAY): Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich, Christian Fruchtl, Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez, Niklas Sule (doubtful), Alvaro Odriozola, Benjamin Pavard, Lukas Mai, Alphonso Davies, Chris Richards, Ivan Perisic, Javi Martinez (doubtful), Philippe Coutinho, Serge Gnabry, Thiago Alcantara, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman, Joshua Kimmich, Corentin Tolisso, Mickael Cuisance, Jeong Woo-yeong, Sarpreet Singh, Oliver Batista Meier, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt, Jann-Fiete Arp, Joshua Zirkzee, Leon Dajaku
Bayern Munich are the favourites to win the DFB-Pokal final.