LEV Vs BAY Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, DFB-Pokal Final Live

Bayer Leverkusen go up against Bayern Munich in the DFB-Pokal final this weekend. The DFP-Pokal final gives Leverkusen a chance to salvage something from their season after missing out on the Champions League spots this campaign. The Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich DFB-Pokal final live match will take place on July 4 at 11:30 PM IST at the Olympiastadion in Berlin, Germany. Here is the LEV vs BAY Dream11 prediction, LEV vs BAY Dream11 team news, LEV vs BAY Dream11 top picks, schedule, and preview.

LEV vs BAY Dream11 prediction: LEV vs BAY Dream11 schedule

Game: Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Date and time: Saturday, July 4, 11:30 PM

Saturday, July 4, 11:30 PM Venue: Olympiastadion

LEV vs BAY Dream11 prediction: LEV vs BAY Dream11 preview

Bayer Leverkusen will be looking to put their Bundesliga disappointment behind with a win in the Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich DFB Pokal final live game. The club narrowly missed out on a Champions League place. However, Leverkusen will be looking to make amends as they attempt to win their second DFB-Pokal final in their history, having last won it in 1992-93 when the club defeated Hertha Berlin in the DFB-Pokal final. Bayern Munich, on the other hand, won their 30th league title and will be looking to add to their trophy cabinet by winning the DFB-Pokal final at Leverkusen's expense.

LEV vs BAY Dream11 prediction: LEV vs BAY Dream11 team news

We'll play in our 04th DFB Pokal final on the 04th of July!



Let's bring the 🏆 back to Leverkusen! 💪 pic.twitter.com/XtUC7eL8Dr — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) July 1, 2020

Bayer Leverkusen (LEV): Niklas Lomb, Ramazan Ozcan, Lukas Hradecky, Sven Bender, Lars Bender, Mitchell Weiser, Wendell, Aleksandar Dragovic, Jonathan Tah, Daley Sinkgraven, Edmond Tapsoba, Charles Aranguiz, Karim Bellarabi (doubtful), Julian Baumgartlinger, Leon Bailey, Kerem Demirbay, Nadiem Amiri, Moussa Diaby, Exequiel Palacios, Adrian Stanilewicz, Florian Wirtz, Kevin Volland, Lucas Alario, Kai Havertz, Paulinho-Filho

Bayern Munich (BAY): Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich, Christian Fruchtl, Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez, Niklas Sule (doubtful), Alvaro Odriozola, Benjamin Pavard, Lukas Mai, Alphonso Davies, Chris Richards, Ivan Perisic, Javi Martinez (doubtful), Philippe Coutinho, Serge Gnabry, Thiago Alcantara, Leon Goretzka, Kingsley Coman, Joshua Kimmich, Corentin Tolisso, Mickael Cuisance, Jeong Woo-yeong, Sarpreet Singh, Oliver Batista Meier, Jamal Musiala, Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt, Jann-Fiete Arp, Joshua Zirkzee, Leon Dajaku

LEV vs BAY Dream11 prediction: LEV vs BAY Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: L Hradecky

L Hradecky Defenders: J Boateng, D Alaba, B Pavard, A Davies

J Boateng, D Alaba, B Pavard, A Davies Midfielders: J Kimmich, M Diaby, C Aranguiz

J Kimmich, M Diaby, C Aranguiz Forwards: R Lewandowski (C), T Muller, K Havertz (VC)

LEV vs BAY Dream11 prediction: LEV vs BAY Dream11 top picks

Bayern Leverkusen: Kevin Volland, Kai Havertz

Kevin Volland, Kai Havertz Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich

LEV vs BAY Dream11 prediction

Bayern Munich are the favourites to win the DFB-Pokal final.

Note: The LEV vs BAY Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The LEV vs BAY Dream11 team selection and LEV vs BAY Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: instagram/fcbayern, instagram/bayer04fussball