Monaco Vs Montpellier Live Streaming Details, Team News, Ligue 1 Standings

Monaco host Montpellier for their Matchday 25 clash in the Ligue 1 2019-20 season. Monaco are currently on the seventh spot of the Ligue 1 points table with 10 wins in 24 games (Draws 7, Losses 7). Robert Moreno's side have a total of 35 points to their name. Monaco have won just twice in their last five games (Losses 3). The hosts have found the net 40 times this season and conceded 40 goals. They have a goal difference of 0.

On the other hand, Montpellier are currently on the fifth spot of the Ligue 1 points table with 10 wins in 24 games (Draws 7, Losses 7). They have a total of 37 points to their name. Montpellier have won thrice in their last 5 games (Losses 1, Draws 1). They have found the net 32 times this season and conceded 27 goals. They have a goal difference of 5.

Monaco vs Montpellier live streaming details

Competition: Ligue 1 2019-20 Date and Time: Friday, February 14 (February 15, 2020, 1:15 AM) Venue: Stade Louis II Where to Watch: Sony Ten network, Sony LIV

Monaco vs Montpellier: What the Monaco manager has to say

Robert Moreno pre-match presser

💬 Robert Moreno : "Quand on gagne, c’est toujours plus facile pour travailler." 🔜 #ASMMHSC — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) February 12, 2020

Monaco vs Montpellier Full Squads

Monaco vs Montpellier: Monaco Full Squad

Danijel Subasic, Diego Benaglio, Seydou Sy, Benjamin Lecomte, Fode Ballo-Toure, Guillermo Maripán, Jemerson, Ruben Aguilar, Arthur Zagre, Pierre-Daniel Nguinda, Naldo, Benoit Badiashile, Cesc Fàbregas, Tiemoué Bakayoko, Adrien Silva, Wissam Ben Yedder, Aleksandr Golovin, Jean-Kévin Augustin, Kamil Glik, Gabriel Boschilia, Gil Dias, Moussa Sylla, Benjamin Henrichs, Henry Onyekuru, Stevan Jovetic, Gelson Martins, Willem Geubbels, Keita Baldé, Pietro Pellegri, Islam Slimani

Monaco vs Montpellier: Montpellier Full Squad

Gerónimo Rulli, Jordan Ferri, Dimitry Bertaud, Matis Carvalho, Daniel Congré, Hilton, Pedro Mendes, Ambroise Oyongo, Clément Vidal, Nicolas Cozza, Thibaut Vargas, Il-Lok Yun, Arnaud Souquet, Salomon Sambia, Joris Chotard, Bilal Boutobba, Keagan Dolly, Kylian Kaïboué, Mihailo Ristic, Amir Adouyev, Andy Delort, Gaëtan Laborde, Téji Savanier, Damien Le Tallec, Souleymane Camara, Florent Mollet, Petar Skuletic