Lionel Messi Presentation Ready? Man City Prepared For Making Big Move In THIS Unique Way

The Lionel Messi transfer crisis deepens with LaLiga now coming out in support of Barcelona. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner is linked with a move to Manchester City, with reports now suggesting that the Premier League heavyweights are already in the process of preparing for his representation at the Etihad.

Messi to City?: Premier League club prepare for presentation

Man City are well aware of the fact that the Messi transfer saga is likely to continue for a while now. However, the Etihad-based outfit look to reap maximum benefits from the available time and have reportedly asked a producer to prepare a video that will provide an overview of the Argentine’s decorated career until now. The club are well aware that sealing the Messi transfer is a bigger deal than they could imagine and hence do not wish to leave any stone unturned if the deal materialises.

LaLiga supports Barcelona amid Messi release clause conflict

However, it will not be an easy walk to Etihad for Messi, with Barcelona keen on keeping the Argentine. Although Messi believes that he has the right to seek a free transfer courtesy of his special clause, Barcelona maintain that any team that wishes to rope in the club’s leading goalscorer should pay his entire release clause. With the conflict over the Messi release clause deepening, LaLiga has come out in support of Barcelona.

LaLiga released an official statement confirming Barcelona’s stand on the Messi transfer and the demands of the release clause. The statement read, “"The contract is currently in force and features a release clause to be applied in the event that Lionel Andrés Messi should decide to activate the early unilateral termination of the contract, vidpursuant to Article 16 of the Royal Decree 1006/1985 of 26 June, which regulates the specific labour status of professional athletes."

Messi transfer: Release clause be paid in full, says LaLiga amid Messi to City talks

LaLiga has also specified that it will not proceed with the Messi transfer as well as the deregistration process from Spanish football if Messi forces a move unilaterally. The league believes that Barcelona are within their rights to demand the payment of his entire release clause that is mentioned in his contract. Amid the contract saga, Messi has refused to undergo the PCR tests ahead of the team’s return to training on Monday, signalling his intent to force a move away from the Camp Nou outfit.

Image courtesy: Leo Messi Instagram