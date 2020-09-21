Neymar's Mammoth Puma Deal Worth €25 Million Per Year, Takes Him Above Messi, Ronaldo

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar has been making some unthinkable decisions over the past few years. The Brazil international's switch to France for a world record transfer fee doesn't stand isolated as the only surprising highlight in his controversial career. Neymar recently decided to end his collaboration with sporting giants Nike to join forces with Puma, much to the surprise of his fans.

Neymar Puma deal: Brazilian beats Messi, Ronaldo

According to Forbes, Neymar's Puma deal is worth at an estimated €25 million annually. The Neymar Puma deal is touted as the largest individual sports sponsorship deal in history. With the signing of the Neymar Puma deal, the PSG superstar has beaten the likes of Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo and his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi.

Reports suggest that Cristiano Ronaldo's Nike deal sees the five-time Ballon d'Or winner pocket a massive €16 million a year. Besides, Lionel Messi earns €19 million from his collaboration with another sporting giant, Adidas. Meanwhile, the Neymar Puma deal sees him earn more than the double amount that Nike paid, estimated at €12 million. Besides, the Neymar endorsements along with his PSG salary saw him earn $78 million the previous season. The Neymar endorsements include Beats Electronics, DAZN, Electronic Arts, Gillette, Mastercard, among others.

Neymar net worth estimated at $200 million

Despite beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the Brazilian trails behind in overall net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Neymar net worth stands at $200 million. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth is estimated at $500 million, while Lionel Messi possesses a net worth of $400 million.

Neymar's Nike contact could have ended within the next two years. However, he decided to switch his collaboration to Puma prematurely. It is however interesting to note that the Brazilian forward was sponsored by Nike since he emerged on to the scene, at the age of 13 to be specific.

Puma's ambit widens

Interestingly, German brand Puma have been expanding their ambit among footballing heavyweights. The sporting brand has acquired sponsorship deals with every club owned by City Football Group (CFG) for a reported sum of €700 million. Puma has also teamed up with PSV Eindhoven, AC Milan and Valencia. Besides, the brand has also renewed its contract with Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund.

