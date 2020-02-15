Liverpool Not Favourites To Win Champions League: Jürgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly disregarded claims that Liverpool is the favourite to win the Champions League because they are on the path to claiming their first Premier League title in two decades. The Reds won last year's premier club competition by beating Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham.

A lot of strong teams in the round of 16 draw

According to reports, the Liverpool manager is of the opinion that there are a lot of strong teams in the round of 16 draws, adding that it is precisely this reason because of which he cannot make any bold claim. Talking about Juventus, Klopp said that they were his favourite team at the start of the season, adding that he failed to understand why they were not at the top of Serie A with an advantage of about 10 points. Klopp also stated that Juventus has the biggest squad with some quality players.

According to reports, Klopp said that Bayern Munich also has a very big squad and PSG are also an incredible team when they play and all their players are fit. He said that Barcelona also has to be taken into account, adding that Manchester City is also a force to reckon with because claiming the Champions League title will be one of their main targets.

Having been in the last two Champions League finals and winning one of them has fanned rumours that Liverpool is firm favourites to win the premier club competition. According to reports, Klopp said he was not sure if Liverpool could win the Champions League, adding that his team will be ready to face any challenge. He justified his statement by saying that it meant the team will not necessarily win but can certainly rise up to the situation.

Quality is not the most important thing

The Liverpool manager also said that quality within a squad is not always the most important thing, it is all about who has the ability to find the right mood, to show the desire and dedication and be able to take immediate decisions in the right moment. Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley is of the opinion that Liverpool must improve their current squad by signing players such as Jadon Sancho. According to reports, Burley said that the Reds will be committing a very big mistake if they sit quietly in the summer transfer window following their probable Premier League success.

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in Europe. Jadon Sancho has decided to leave the club at the end of the season, as per reports in Germany. Despite interest from major clubs across European leagues, Manchester United are considered as the front-runners to sign the England international in the summer transfer window.

