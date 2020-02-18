Liverpool Set To Receive Gold Premier League Trophy If Undefeated: Report

According to reports in England, Liverpool will receive a special gold Premier League trophy if they go on to win the league unbeaten throughout the season. Arsenal’s 'Invincibles' had received a gold trophy for their unbeaten streak in the Premier League 2003-04 campaign. Liverpool are left with just 12 games in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool will receive Gold Premier League Trophy if undefeated

Liverpool are on course to win their first-ever Premier League title since the inception of the competition. They have a 25-point lead over second-placed Manchester City on the points table. The Reds are yet to lose a game in the Premier League game this season. Jurgen Klopp's side have won 25 games while drawing on just one occasion in 26 games. However, Klopp played down his side’s achievements this season as well as the speculations of being undefeated.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp denies 'invincible' tag

Jurgen Klopp claimed that he did not feel that his side was invincible. He also asserted that Liverpool were not perfect and do not aim to achieve perfection. However, he clarified that his team tries to use their skills in the best possible way. He claimed that the results this season were purely due to the efforts of the players on the field.

.@trentaa98 insists the Reds' focus on Tuesday night's encounter at @Atleti massively overrides any emotions about the return to a memorable location. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 17, 2020

Liverpool are yet to play some important fixtures in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp’s side will play against Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea during the final few matches of the Premier League. The Reds will play against Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday (Wednesday according to IST).

