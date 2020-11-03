LOK Vs ATL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Live

Atletico Madrid make the long trip to the Russian capital to face Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League this week. The fixture will be played on Tuesday, November 3 at 11:25 pm IST. Here's a look at our LOK vs ATL Dream11 prediction, LOK vs ATL Dream11 team and the probable LOK vs ATL playing 11.

LOK vs ATL live: LOK vs ATL Dream11 prediction and preview

Diego Simeone’s side have won all of their three matches since that defeat to Bayern Munich while Lokomotiv Moscow are seventh in the Russian Premier League. In the Champions League, the Atletico Madrid side are currently second in Group A with three points to show from their two matches, while Lokomotiv Moscow sit third with one point from their opening two fixtures.

Based on recent form, our LOK vs ATL match prediction is a win for Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.

Also Read | Former Tottenham Manager Pochettino Reveals He Watched James Bond Movies To Learn English

LOK vs ATL live: Lokomotiv Moscow vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other on a total of six occasions with Atletico Madrid coming out victorious on five of those. The two sides met in the Champions League only last year and are up against each other yet again. Last year, both the games were won by Atletico Madrid who will look to continue their winning run.

Also Read | Roy Keane Compares Thomas Partey To Old Arsenal Rival Patrick Vieira After Gunners Win

LOK vs ATL Dream11 prediction: Probable LOK vs ATL playing 11

Lokomotiv Moscow probable 11 - Guilherme; Rybus, Murilo, Corluka, Zhivoglyadov; Krychowiak, Kulikov, Ignatjev; Miranchuk, Ze Luis, Smolov

Atletico Madrid probable 11 - Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi; Correa, Llorente, Torreira, Koke; Felix, Suarez

LOK vs ATL live: Top picks for LOK vs ATL Dream11 team

LOK vs ATL live: Lokomotiv Moscow top picks

Miranchuk

Rybus

LOK vs ATL live: Atletico Madrid top picks

Torreira

Suarez

Also Read | Diego Maradona Admitted To Hospital In Argentina After Not Feeling Well ‘psychologically’

LOK vs ATL Dream11 prediction: LOK vs ATL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Oblak

Defenders - Rybus, Savic, Gimenez, Zhivoglyadov

Midfielders - Llorente, Torreira (VC), Koke

Forwards - Miranchuk, Ze Luis, Suarez (C)

Also Read | Ryan Giggs ARRESTED On ­suspicion Of Assault On Girlfriend Kate Greville, Claim Reports

Note: The above LOK vs ATL Dream11 prediction, LOK vs ATL Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LOK vs ATL Dream11 team and LOK vs ATL Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Atletico Madrid Twitter