LOK Vs ATL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Champions League Live

Atletico Madrid make the long trip to the Russian capital to face Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League this week. The fixture will be played on Tuesday, November 3 at 11:25 pm IST. Here's a look at our LOK vs ATL Dream11 prediction, LOK vs ATL Dream11 team and the probable LOK vs ATL playing 11.
Diego Simeone’s side have won all of their three matches since that defeat to Bayern Munich while Lokomotiv Moscow are seventh in the Russian Premier League. In the Champions League, the Atletico Madrid side are currently second in Group A with three points to show from their two matches, while Lokomotiv Moscow sit third with one point from their opening two fixtures.
Based on recent form, our LOK vs ATL match prediction is a win for Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.
anyone up for another #UCL matchday?— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) November 2, 2020
🔜 #LokomotivAtleti
🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/8PRN4tRExl
The two sides have faced each other on a total of six occasions with Atletico Madrid coming out victorious on five of those. The two sides met in the Champions League only last year and are up against each other yet again. Last year, both the games were won by Atletico Madrid who will look to continue their winning run.
All focus on @atletienglish 🏧#LokoAtleti | #UCL— FC Lokomotiv Moscow (@fclokomotiv_eng) November 2, 2020
pic.twitter.com/YEsVllxzQL
Lokomotiv Moscow probable 11 - Guilherme; Rybus, Murilo, Corluka, Zhivoglyadov; Krychowiak, Kulikov, Ignatjev; Miranchuk, Ze Luis, Smolov
Atletico Madrid probable 11 - Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi; Correa, Llorente, Torreira, Koke; Felix, Suarez
Goalkeeper - Oblak
Defenders - Rybus, Savic, Gimenez, Zhivoglyadov
Midfielders - Llorente, Torreira (VC), Koke
Forwards - Miranchuk, Ze Luis, Suarez (C)
