The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Lucas Torreira Out For Eight Weeks After Fracturing His Right Ankle

Football News

Torreira was injured during the FA Cup match against Portsmouth and left the stadium in a brace. After the match, Arteta said that he was "in a lot of pain."

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira's season is under threat after the club stated that he might take eight to ten weeks to return to full fitness following an injury last week. The initial report was declared by the club on Monday afternoon.

READ: Paul Pogba Putting In The Hard Yards Ahead Of Return From Injury For Manchester United

Torreira's season over?

In an injury update on the players before the Manchester City match, the club said the Uruguayan had fractured his right ankle and that his recovery will take eight to ten weeks. The Premier League ends on May 17 and it will be difficult for Torreira to start another match for the Gunners.

Torreira was injured during the FA Cup match against Portsmouth last week and he left the stadium in a brace. After the match, Arteta said that he was "in a lot of pain."

READ: Liverpool May Celebrate Premier League Title Win Without Any Fans Amid Coronavirus Scare

Arsenal will be playing defending champions City on Wednesday evening at the Ethiad stadium, Arteta's first match against his former employers and as well as mentor Pep Guardiola.

READ: Real Madrid Fans React In Fury After Loss Against Betis, Barcelona Back On Top In LaLiga

Arsenal are in a relatively good form, having been undefeated in the calendar year with confidence growing in the squad. The club registered their third consecutive victory on Saturday after defeating West Ham United 1-0. The win takes Arsenal to 40 points and on the ninth position in the Premier League table, five points off the fourth-placed Chelsea with a match in hand. 

READ: Champions League Hit By Coronavirus With PSG Vs Dortmund To Be Played Behind Closed Doors

 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Digvijaya
EMERGENCY MEET AT CM RESIDENCE
Rajiv Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI PORTRAIT SURFACES
Kashmir
KASHMIR'S APNI PARTY
BJP
BJP SUMMONS MP LEADERS TO BHOPAL
Priyanka
PRIYANKA-NICK WEEKEND IN INDIA
Afghanistan
FIRING NEAR ASHRAF GHANI'S VENUE