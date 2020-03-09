Lucas Torreira Out For Eight Weeks After Fracturing His Right Ankle

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira's season is under threat after the club stated that he might take eight to ten weeks to return to full fitness following an injury last week. The initial report was declared by the club on Monday afternoon.

Torreira's season over?

In an injury update on the players before the Manchester City match, the club said the Uruguayan had fractured his right ankle and that his recovery will take eight to ten weeks. The Premier League ends on May 17 and it will be difficult for Torreira to start another match for the Gunners.

Torreira was injured during the FA Cup match against Portsmouth last week and he left the stadium in a brace. After the match, Arteta said that he was "in a lot of pain."

Arsenal will be playing defending champions City on Wednesday evening at the Ethiad stadium, Arteta's first match against his former employers and as well as mentor Pep Guardiola.

Arsenal are in a relatively good form, having been undefeated in the calendar year with confidence growing in the squad. The club registered their third consecutive victory on Saturday after defeating West Ham United 1-0. The win takes Arsenal to 40 points and on the ninth position in the Premier League table, five points off the fourth-placed Chelsea with a match in hand.

So Lucas Torreira is potentially going to miss the rest of the season with an ankle issue. Mike Dean may have let the challenge go unpunished at the time, but it was great to see that he would not tolerate any sarcasm just minutes later. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) March 9, 2020