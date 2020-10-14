Real Madrid Star Says He 'didn't Care' If Lionel Messi Left Barcelona For Man City Or Not

The revelation that Lionel Messi sought an exit from Barcelona after almost two decades at the club took the footballing world by storm this summer. The likes of Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos also insisted that Barcelona should fulfil the Argentine legend's wish if he seeks to leave. However, one Los Blancos superstar, in particular, Marco Asensio, was surprisingly unfazed by the complete Lionel Messi transfer saga.

Marco Asensio claims he wouldn't care if Lionel Messi left Barcelona

Lionel Messi was on the cusp of leaving the Camp Nou after his infamous fallout with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu. Barcelona's resolve in keeping the six-time Ballon d'Or winner at the club was strengthened by Messi's contractual situation, which ultimately compelled the club captain to continue for a season more.

Showing a lack of interest in the Lionel Messi transfer saga, Real Madrid star Marco Asensio claims he was unfazed by the complete scenario. Speaking to El Transistor, the Spain international stated that he wouldn't care if the Barcelona legend left or continued at Camp Nou.

Marco Asensio hopes to play against the best players

Marco Asensio went on to insist that it is indeed a positive development for Barcelona that Lionel Messi chose to continue at the club. Asensio said he prefers playing against the best players in the world. Marco Asensio will be hoping to start against Real Madrid's fiercest rivals when the two sides come up against each other on October 25.

The Real Madrid midfielder insisted that he would want to start against Barcelona, but the decision was completely for the coach to make. Marco Asensio missed out on almost the entire campaign the previous season due to an ACL injury. Speaking on the same, the 24-year-old claims that he feels good, if not better than before his injury.

Lionel Messi transfer news continues to make headlines

Meanwhile, there seems to be no end to the Lionel Messi transfer news anytime soon. The Argentina captain was linked with a move to Manchester City this summer due to the spectacle involving him and Barcelona. Further giving credence to the transfer talk, the Etihad-based outfit's chief operating officer Omar Berrada has confirmed that the club possesses the financial muscle to sign Lionel Messi next summer.

Image courtesy: Marco Asensio, Barcelona Instagram