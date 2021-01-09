Macarthur Vs Wellington Phoenix Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, A-League Live

Macarthur FC will lock horns with Wellington Phoenix in the A-League match. The match will be played on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 11:35 AM IST. The match will be played at Campbelltown Stadium. Here are the Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix live stream details, Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix team news and how to watch the Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix live match.

Also Read: WOL Vs CRY Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team News, Playing 11 FA Cup Match Preview

Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix prediction: Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix match preview

Macarthur made a good start to their campaign by defeating the Western Sydney Wanderers 1-0 with captain Mark Milligan scoring the winner in their debut season. However, they suffered their first defeat of the season in the next match versus the Central Coast Mariners, losing by a margin of 2-0.

The loss was just a minor setback for Ante Milicic's side as they will be looking to put that loss behind and beat Wellington Phoenix in the upcoming clash. Wellington Phoenix did not have a great start to their campaign, losing to defending champions Sydney FC 2-1 in the only match they have played in the league so far. Sydney FC's Luke Brattan scored the winner for his side in the second half. Phoenix will look to register their first win by beating Macarthur FC and get their season back on track.

Also Read: NorthEast United Vs Hyderabad Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Live

A-League standings

Looking at the current A-League standings, Macarthur are sixth on the points table after 2 matches while Wellington Phoenix are four places down to 10th on the points table.

Also Read: Monchengladbach Vs Bayern Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Bundesliga Live

Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix prediction: Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix live stream and how to watch Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix live match?

There will be no broadcast for the A-League 2020-21 season in India. But the Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix live stream will be available for free on My Football YouTube channel, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams.

Also Read: Real Madrid Legend Raul Could Replace Zinedine Zidane Once French Legend Departs

Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix team news

For Macarthur, there are no injury concerns ahead of the match. Meanwhile, Wellington Phoenix have one concern as they will be without Reno Piscopo, who will be out due to calf injury. Tomer Hemed had a minor injury before the last match, but he should be available for this fixture.

Macarthur vs Wellington Phoenix prediction

While Macarthur have made a positive start to the season they came up second best versus the Central Coast Mariners in their second match. However, the upcoming match versus Wellington Phoenix provides a different challenge as they will not make things easy for them as they are also looking for their first win of the season. As per our prediction, Macarthur FC are slight favourites to win the match versus Wellington Phoenix.

Image: Macarthur FC / Twitter